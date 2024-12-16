Precision Nutrition Industry Assessment and Forecast to 2029: Revenues Anticipated to Reach $12.9 Billion - Case Study Analysis Featuring 23AndMe, Genesis Healthcare Co, and Viome Life Sciences

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Nutrition Market by Technology (Metabolomics, Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics), Application (Disease Management, General Health & Wellness, Weight Management), Service Type, End-Use, Supplement, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for precision nutrition is estimated to be valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Precision nutrition is shaping the industry by incorporating AI, bringing with it the possibility of very individualized and data-driven health solutions. Technological innovations in nutrition are improving the accuracy of nutrient insights, cutting the intricacy of data interpretation, and making product innovation easier. As a consequence, AI is driving efficiency, scalability, and accessibility in precision nutrition to make personalized health solutions more precise and broadly available.





Disruption in the precision nutrition market

The precision nutrition market is experiencing significant disruptions driven by advancements in technology, increasing consumer awareness, and evolving healthcare approaches. Companies are leveraging AI, genetic testing, and microbiome analysis to deliver personalized nutrition solutions, transforming traditional dietary practices. This shift is reshaping how individuals manage health and wellness. Technological advancements, greater consumer awareness, and health care changing approaches are bringing about unprecedented disruptions to the precision nutrition market. Some of the key disruptions in the precision nutrition market include:

Advances in Genomics and Microbiome Research: Technologies like mRNA sequencing are enabling deeper insights into gut health and genetic predispositions, driving innovation in tailored health solutions.

Real-Time Analytics and Feedback: Innovations in data analytics allow consumers to receive instant feedback on dietary choices, empowering them to make informed health decisions.

Integration with Lifestyle Apps: Precision nutrition platforms are being integrated with fitness and mental health apps, offering a comprehensive approach to health management.

The direct-to-consumer segment holds the highest share in the end-use segment of precision nutrition market



The DTC segment currently rules the roost in the precision nutrition market as demand increases for tailored, preventive healthcare solutions, with this segment very actively leveraging technological advancements in AI, genomics, and microbiome research, providing such tailor-made dietary and supplement recommendations through easy-to-use platforms. At-home DNA, microbiome, and metabolic health test kits have become popular because most of them are offered by brands such as ZOE, Viome, and 23andMe, and bring instant convenience to access health insights through such platforms without having to visit clinics or laboratories.



Subscription-based models and digital platforms drive engagement even further by delivering live health monitoring, changing meal plans, and nutrition consultation. The DTC approach resonates especially with the more health-conscious consumers who seek actionable, data-driven insights that enable them to optimize their well-being. Additionally, seamless integration with wearable devices and apps allows users to follow real-time health metrics, making the appeal of personalized nutrition even more significant. Conclusively, the upscaling of testing kits in terms of affordability, as well as deepening internet penetration, has reached the emerging markets. Therefore, DTC continues to gain precedence over traditional healthcare channels: this segment is the biggest and also growing faster than any other segment, with precision nutrition.



The general health & wellness segment is projected to hold a significant market share in the application segment during the forecast period



The General Health & Wellness segment is important in the precision nutrition market and is anticipated to continue to grow, driven by increasing focus on holistic well-being and preventive health. This segment caters to consumers seeking an improvement in the overall quality of life through personalized dietary solutions, supplements, and functional foods.



With more chronic cases, such as obesity and diabetes, the need to raise the bar for precision nutrition for that specific population segment is also on the rise. Finally, with more focus on immunity and healthy living in the long term, the wellness programs naturally find greater interest in personalization. Exercise apps and wearables have added numerous solutions in this space, making it possible for consumers to track in real-time their progress and adjust their regimen. As the average consumer becomes more proactive about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it is indeed growth within the General Health & Wellness segment that drives the precise nutrition industry forward-that catalyst for the sector.



North America is expected to hold highest share in the precision nutrition market



North America dominates the precision nutrition market, supported by the great health care infrastructure and awareness among consumers as well as the widespread adoption of personalized health solutions in the region. The key players have intensified their presence in the region with innovation in at-home test kits and AI-driven recommendations through companies such as Viome, ZOE, and 23andMe. Improving health awareness and associated chronic conditions, such as obesity and diabetes, have increased demand for individualized nutritional plans.

Investment in genomics and microbiome research has also been significant along with wearable devices and digital platforms that create ease of accessibility and deepen customer engagement. North America continues to be the early adopter of technological innovations and thus has a supporting regulatory environment that remains in its favor to remain the market leader for precision nutrition.



Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the precision nutrition market by technology (metabolomics, genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and others), service type (genomics and multi-omics analysis services, personalized plans & subscription services, consultation services, digital platforms & solutions, and institutional and wellness programs), end use (healthcare providers, direct-to-consumer, fitness & wellness companies, research institutes, and dietary supplement manufacturers), application (disease management, weight management, general health & wellness, and sports nutrition), supplements (vitamins, minerals, probiotics, herbal supplements, protein supplements, amino acids, enzymes, and other supplements) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of precision nutrition market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the precision nutrition market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the precision nutrition market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, patent, regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.

Prominent companies in the market which are profiled in this report include Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Prenetics Global Limited (China), ZOE Limited (UK), myDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), 23andMe, Inc. (US), DayTwo Inc (US), Nutrigenomix (Canada), Genesis Healthcare Co. (Japan), AMILI (Singapore), SelfDecode (US), Genequest Inc. (Japan), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Thorne (US), DNAlysis (South Africa), and Xcode Life (US).



Other players profiled include GenoPalate Inc (US), LifeNome Inc. (US), Century Genomics Limited (UK), Sun Genomics (US), Metagen, Inc. (Japan), Segterra, Inc. (US), GeneusDNA (Thailand), Holifya S.r.l. (Italy), GX Sciences, LLC (US), and Nutrisense (US).

ZOE Limited (UK) offers a personal food quality score that is determined using advanced AI-driven insights, powered by ongoing PREDICT studies. The food quality scores predict the effect of a particular food on an individual's dietary inflammation and gut health, making personalized recommendations for diet.

Similarly, Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US) utilizes AI in combination with mRNA sequencing to decipher vast mountains of microbiome data. Such a method turns complex biological information into sharp health scores, providing personalized recommendations to foods, vitamins, supplements, as well as other nutrients that enhance one's health.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 311 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

Case Study Analysis

Launch of 23AndMe+ Total Health Membership

Genesis Healthcare Co. Expands Whole Genome Sequencing Capabilities

Viome Life Sciences Launches Full Body Intelligence Test

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Awareness of Personalized Health Boom in Global Wellness Economy Rise in Non-Communicable Diseases

Restraints High Cost of Precision Nutrition Solutions Lack of Standardization and Comprehensive Scientific Validation

Opportunities Integration of AI and Big Data Analytics Rising Adoption of Digital Health Tools

Challenges Privacy and Data Security Concerns Addressing Consumer Skepticism



Additional Insights Covered

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Precision Nutrition Market

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Trade Analysis

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Patent Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Investment and Funding Scenario

