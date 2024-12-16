Havila Shipping ASA: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) has approved prospectus for listing of new shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 1 October 2024, where lenders' decisions to either receive settlement or extend their outstanding loans under the restructuring agreement were communicated.

Of the debt which is due on 30 December 2024, NOK 568 million will be converted into a total of 251,392,575 new shares in Havila Shipping planned to be issued on 30 December 2024.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway approved a prospectus on 16 December 2024, prepared in connection with the listing of these shares. The Prospectus will be made available on Havila Shipping's website www.havilashipping.no/.



Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is the legal advisor to Havila Shipping.



Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act