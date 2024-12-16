Nurse Call Systems Market Size Set for Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating $ 4.65 billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 4.65 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.97 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Nurse call systems enable patients to contact their nurse or nurse's station quickly, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care without any delay. In basic systems, the calls can only be turned off from the patient's bedside. On the other hand, advanced systems allow communications with patients via intercom. The speed of determining the reason for the call and deciding whether the situation needs an urgent response is a major advantage of modern nurse call systems. Intercom systems employed within the healthcare facility transmit audio and video signals. They have connections to public address loudspeakers, telephones, and other systems. These systems enable the control of lights and door locks as well.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including system technology integrators, system manufacturers, suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities





Overview of Report Findings

Growing Number of Assisted Living Centers: The majority of the people in assisted living centers are above the age of 85. According to the data published by the National Center for Health Statistics in December 2022, approximately 818,800 residents lived in residential care communities on any given day in 2020. 64% of residents among these communities, required assistance with bathing, making it the most common functional limitation. Furthermore, residents in smaller communities with 4–25 beds felt a higher need for help with walking, dressing, toileting, and transferring in or out of bed or a chair compared to those in larger communities. Nurse call systems are essential in senior living centers due to their ability to facilitate effective communications, enhanced resident safety, and streamlined caregiving processes. RFT, a leading manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for hospitals, senior living, education, and hospitality, offers a code alert nurse call system that provides a comprehensive range of solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Recent Developments in Nurse Call Systems: Nurse call systems facilitate highly reliable and flexible communications between patients and nurses. Innovative call systems assist in providing better results and to live a better life. The market is consolidated with various established players. In August 2024, Fanvil announced the latest update of its nurse call systems, V1.0 Beta, which featured enhanced solutions for caregivers, elderly patients, and healthcare providers. Moreover, in August 2024, Ascom launched Telligence 7, a next-generation nurse call system designed to improve clinical workflows in acute care settings. This system comes with 7 new features with enhanced security, adaptability, and affordability for hospitals. Further, in August 2023, Static Systems Group (SSG) released the Acelo "plug and play" IP hospital communications solution in Australia, which is claimed to help healthcare providers future-proof their services amid changing demands.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the nurse call systems market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.97 Billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 4.65 Billion CAGR 11.3% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific]

South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America]

Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]





Market Segmentation

Based on equipment, the nurse call systems market is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communication systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Based on technology, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. The wired systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

The nurse call systems market, based on application, is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and others. The emergency medical alarms segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the nurse call systems market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The nurse call systems market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Segments Covered

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Rising admissions in assisted living centers, AI in nurse call systems, increasing cases of Alzheimer's, etc.

Global Headlines on Nurse Call Systems

Critical Alert Systems introduced its new enterprise-class software application, CommonPath Enterprise, at HIMSS19 in Orlando.

Critical Alert Systems reached an agreement to acquire Sphere3 Consulting. The combined company is expected to deliver an integrated leading-edge patient communication and experience management platform.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real time, mobile healthcare communications.

STANLEY Healthcare announced the availability of the Arial Mobile Application for its Arial Emergency Call platform.





Conclusion

The rising admissions into assisted living centers, coupled with the low cost of care offered by these centers, and the increasing number of specialized hospitals for the geriatric population drive the nurse call systems market growth. According to the report published by the National Center for Health Statistics in 2022, in the US, approximately 42% of assisted living centers run independently, and the rest are organizations with two or more communities that work together. The cost of care is comparatively less than the average cost of a homemaker's services. The average cost of care at assisted living centers is approximately US$ 48,000 per year; on the other hand, the homemaker service cost is US$ 48,048 while the home health aid costs approximately US$ 50,336 per year. The majority of the assisted living centers utilize some form of private funds to pay for the care services. The lower-income class can utilize their Medicaid, which helps them cover the cost of services. Among the people living in assisted living centers, approximately 15% rely on Medicaid coverage.

Further, business expansion activities such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions allow nurse call systems market players to improve the quality and efficacy of their products, which is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. In May 2023, West-Com Nurse Call Systems and Vitalchat partnered to provide AI-enabled virtual care solutions to healthcare facilities in North America. These exclusive technologies are designed to enhance efficiency among healthcare providers and nursing staff, reduce burnout, improve patient experience, and drive system-wide return on investment. In November 2022, Courtney Thorne Ltd announced the launch of its CONNECT HEALTH hybrid nurse call system. It is an HTM 08-03 compliant system utilizing Category 1 radio technology and a hybrid wired/wireless approach designed for nursing personnel in acute healthcare settings.

