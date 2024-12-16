Elanders implements structural measures regarding its road transport operations in Germany, which entails one-off costs of approximately MSEK 45

As part of the Group's strategy to increase the share of value-added services within contract logistics and technical logistics and reduce the share of services with lower profitability, Elanders will implement structural measures at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. These measures will also reduce the exposure to the Automotive customer segment, which is facing extensive structural challenges. This means that a large part of the Group's road transport operations in Germany will be discontinued. This concerns Elanders' sub-group LGI, which is part of the Supply Chain Solutions business area.

The closure of these operations means that sales will decrease by approximately MSEK 900 on an annual basis, of which approximately MSEK 450 will start in the second half of 2025.

The structural measures entail one-off costs of approximately MSEK 45, which will be charged to earnings at the end of the fourth quarter. These costs relate to termination wages, the divestment of parts of the truck fleet and the restoration and decommissioning of existing premises.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 CET on 16 December 2024.

Attachment