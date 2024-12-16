Genomics in Cancer Care: North American Market Growth Forecasts and Business Opportunities, 2024-2031

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Product, Technology, and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market is projected to witness market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The US market dominated the North America Genomics In Cancer Care Market by country in 2023, and is projected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $13.04 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 17.5% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the Mexican market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% during (2024-2031).





List of Key Companies Profiled in the North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Revvity, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Hologic, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

By Application Diagnostics Personalized Medicine Drug Discovery & Development Research

By Product Instruments Consumables Services

By Technology PCR Genome Sequencing Microarrays Nuclei Acid Extraction & Purification Others

By Country U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America



