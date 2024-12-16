Legend Senior Living Names Rebecca Butler as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a senior living owner/operator based in Wichita, KS, has announced Rebecca Butler as its new Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy. Butler will assume direction of Legend’s national marketing and branding from the Wichita headquarters, starting immediately. Her responsibilities at Legend will include directing the marketing strategy for all media, leading the marketing creative team, developing marketing strategies with regional sales directors, and overseeing the brand communications for over 60 senior living residences operated by the company in six states.

With a bachelor’s degree from the Central Connecticut State University marketing program, Butler brings more than 10 years of global marketing and agency experience in go-to-market campaigns, directing projects all the way from strategic planning to execution. As a vice president of marketing for international agencies, she has spearheaded multimedia programs for a global fitness technology company, a major CPG healthcare provider and for such national brands as Logitech. Her brand work has been featured in such prominent publications as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Men's Health and TIME.

“We’re excited to welcome on board a marketing professional of Rebecca’s caliber,” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “Her talent and breadth of experience in multiple marketing channels will be very useful as we continue to grow. We’re proud to have a great brand and reputation over the three decades since our founding. We’re excited to see Rebecca’s leadership in this very important area of the organization.”

“I’m eager to contribute to the Legend mission of service to seniors,” said Butler, on accepting the position. “I have admired their forward-thinking and customer-focused approach to senior living, which I feel is very much in line with my commitment to creating brand experiences that empower consumers and are culturally relevant. This is an exciting time for the industry as a new generation with evolving expectations enters the space, and I’m proud to lead a first-rate team dedicated to delivering meaningful experiences while continuing to elevate the Legend brand across its growing footprint."

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 60 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

