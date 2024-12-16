Rare Disease Diagnostics Emerging Technologies and Developments Report - Shift Towards a Multi-omics Approach, Collaboration Between Rare Disease Diagnostics and Pharma Companies

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Disease Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Rare Disease Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 21.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 34.7 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The goal of this report is to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for rare disease diagnostic clinical testing, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business and growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding rare disease diagnostic products and services. The scope of this report includes molecular genetics, cytogenetics and biochemical clinical testing techniques.BCC Research estimated market data for 2023 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through 2029. Segmentation is based on the analysis platform, analysis target, disease class, test purpose, and region.



Industry growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the rare disease diagnostic market are discussed in detail. The report also provides information on the rare disease diagnostic market's competitive landscape and emerging trends. It also discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact rare disease diagnostic applications. It is fascinating to discuss global population-scale sequencing projects and their likely impact in linking genetic variation to rare disease diagnostics. The latest news regarding new tests, acquisitions and collaborations related to the rare disease diagnostics market are covered in sufficient detail.





The Report Includes

60 data tables and 70 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for rare disease diagnostics

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2012-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of actual market size and revenue forecast for the rare disease diagnostics market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on analysis platform, target type, disease category, test purpose, and region

A look at the global rare disease diagnostics market structure and technological innovations of the industry

Coverage of the factors impacting market growth, trends and opportunities in major regions

Discussion about rare disease therapies and how they influence the use of rare disease diagnostics, and details about Orphan Drug Act and other initiatives for rare diseases

Information on the key industries associated with developing and marketing rare disease diagnostics, including the DNA sequencing industry, PCR industry, and laboratory services industry

A look at the advancements in genomic technologies and analytical tools, and insights into stringent regulatory landscape and ethical and legal concerns

Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other market strategies

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, BGI, and Revvity

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $34.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Rare Diseases Overview

Diagnostic Odyssey

What Is Genomic Testing?

Rare Disease Clinical Assays Development and Marketing

Rare Disease Treatment

Bioinformatic Resources for Rare Disease Research and Genetic Information

Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Significant Unmet Need in Rare Disease Diagnostics Orphan Drug Act Advances In Gene Therapy Rare Disease Initiatives Advances in Genomic Technologies and Analytical Tools Decreasing Cost of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Driving Forces and Their Impact on Market Growth

Market Restraints Lack of Commercially Available IVDs for Rare Disease Diagnosis Stringent Regulatory Landscape Ethical and Legal Concerns Shortage of Genetic and Rare Disease Specialists



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Shift Towards a Multi-omics Approach

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

Collaboration Between Rare Disease Diagnostics and Pharma Companies

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown, by Analysis Platform Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Sanger Sequencing Microarrays Karyotyping and Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Biochemical Testing

Market Breakdown, by Analysis Target Type Single Genes Multiple Genes Whole Exome Whole Genome Other Genomic Variants Protein and Other Biochemical Markers

Market Breakdown by Disease Class Rare Cancers Neurological Diseases Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders Hematology Respiratory Immune System and Inflammation-Related Disorders Dermatology Musculoskeletal Others

Market Breakdown, by Test Purpose Diagnosis Screening and Early Detection Therapy Guidance Monitoring

Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Alliances and Developments

Company Profiles

3Billion Inc

Ambry Genetics

ARUP Laboratories

BGI

Centogene

Dante Omics

Illumina

Laboratory Corporation of America

LetsGetChecked Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

REVVITY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njgte9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment