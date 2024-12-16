YourUpdate TV Speaks with Travelers About Navigating Car Insurance: Essential Tips for Peak Car Buying Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last months of the year are often peak times for car buying, as dealerships and manufacturers alike aim to close out the year with strong sales. However, as potential buyers are evaluating potential makes and models, they should also be thinking about their car insurance coverage.

Travelers, a leading property casualty insurance provider, emphasizes the importance of making well-informed insurance decisions.

As the peak car buying season unfolds, it's the perfect opportunity for consumers to thoroughly evaluate their insurance options. According to a survey commissioned by Travelers, there are some substantial gaps in consumer insurance knowledge that could be impacting the protection they have in place in the event of a crash or claim. When asked what aspects of their insurance policy were most important, respondents ranked having extensive coverage for accidents or emergencies as their top priority, yet nearly 20% reported cutting coverage to lower their premiums.

So, while it might be tempting to opt for the cheapest policy available, it's crucial to make sure you have the right policy at the right price for you. This is also where an insurance agent can help you find the right coverage at the right price to safeguard your vehicle and your financial well-being.

For more information, visit AGENT.TRAVELERS.COM