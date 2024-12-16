Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2024 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Operational Highlights:

Announced selection as the winner of the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record.

Announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) to integrate Visual Navigation software (VNav) into Red Cat’s Black Widow drones.

Announced several executive leadership team updates, including Geoffrey Hitchcock’s promotion from General Manager of Teal Drones to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Red Cat and Chris Rill’s transition from Director of Partner Integration to President of Teal Drones.

Secured a $1 million contract for its Edge 130 Blue drones from the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM).

Introduced its ARACHNID™ family of unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike systems at AUSA 2024.

Closed on acquisition of Flight Wave giving us a completely new revenue stream.

Secured a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract from the U.S. Air Force, validating FlightWave’s drone technology for mission-critical defense applications.

Broke ground on a plan for new manufacturing facility, significantly enhancing production capacity to fulfill existing contracts and scale future operations.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Year-to-date revenue of $4.3 million

Ended the quarter with cash and accounts receivable of $5.7 million

Closed an additional $6 million financing since quarter end

Guidance of $80-$120 million for calendar year 2025 including SRR-related sales

“In the second half of 2024, our company decided to focus on the Black Widow, anticipating its success in the SRR final production contract,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “We halted production of the Teal 2 to retool for the Black Widow, prioritizing long-term growth over short-term revenue. This strategy has proven successful, enabling us to meet the demands of the new Army contract and all other Black Widow sales and programs of record while managing critical technology integration through our Red Cat Futures Initiative partners. We are now well-positioned to fulfill these demands.”

“We are also pleased to announce our partnership with Palantir,” added Thompson. “With Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence and visual navigation, we believe the Black Widow is one of the most capable drones ever fielded by the Department of Defense. This rucksack-portable drone, powered by Palantir’s software, will boost revenue per drone and increase gross margins.”

“This quarter’s accomplishments highlight Red Cat's growing momentum and strong positioning in the drone technology sector,” said Leah Lunger, Red Cat CFO. “Having been selected as the winner of the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and we are now well-positioned to support our projected revenue guidance for calendar year 2025 while continuing to invest in scaling our operations and manufacturing capacity.”

Conference Call Today

CEO Jeff Thompson, CFO Leah Lunger, and CRO Geoffrey Hitchcock will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 16, 2024 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can attend the conference call through a live webcast that can be accessed at:



About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets October 31, April 30, 2024 2024

ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 4,611,092 $ 6,067,169 Accounts receivable, net 1,121,398 4,361,090 Inventory, including deposits 12,554,330 8,610,125 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 26,403,796 12,882,939 Other 6,401,772 7,473,789 Equity method investee — 5,142,500 Note receivable — 4,000,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 51,092,388 $ 48,537,612 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,244,776 $ 2,703,922 Debt obligations 356,964 751,570 Operating lease liabilities 1,551,316 1,517,590 Convertible notes payable 11,911,307 — Acquisition consideration payable 7,000,000 — Total liabilities 24,064,363 4,973,082 Stockholders’ capital 133,909,751 124,690,641 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (106,881,726 ) (81,126,111 ) Total stockholders' equity 27,028,025 43,564,530 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 51,092,388 $ 48,537,612





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended

October 31, Six months ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,534,727 $ 3,930,868 $ 4,311,262 $ 5,678,997 Cost of goods sold 1,558,202 2,730,286 4,818,128 4,303,750 Gross (loss) profit (23,475 ) 1,200,582 (506,866 ) 1,375,247 Operating Expenses Research and development 2,231,470 2,222,137 3,857,910 3,575,688 Sales and marketing 2,343,779 1,032,645 4,385,290 2,321,405 General and administrative 4,517,695 2,838,080 8,000,790 5,701,838 Impairment loss — — 93,050 — Total operating expenses 9,092,944 6,092,862 16,337,040 11,598,931 Operating loss (9,116,419 ) (4,892,280 ) (16,843,906 ) (10,223,684 ) Other (income) expense Convertible notes payable fair value adjustment 4,230,307 — 4,230,307 — Loss on sale of equity method investment — — 4,008,357 — Equity method loss — — 734,143 — Investment loss, net — 333,867 — 573,357 Interest (income) expense, net (14,634 ) 19,696 (39,188 ) 41,553 Other, net 2,526 (1,544 ) (26,531 ) — Other expense 4,218,199 352,019 8,907,088 614,910 Net loss from continuing operations (13,334,618 ) (5,244,299 ) (25,750,994 ) (10,838,594 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (599,511 ) — (842,084 ) Net loss $ (13,334,618 ) $ (5,843,810 ) $ (25,750,994 ) $ (11,680,678 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 76,184,777 55,606,336 75,342,629 55,270,838



