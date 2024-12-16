IPS Newcastle promises a New Era in Electro-Mechanical Engineering

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acquisition of Houghton International by Integrated Power Services (IPS) in May this year marked a significant milestone for electromechanical engineering in the UK. Now operating as IPS Newcastle, the industry leader in rotating electrical machinery repair and maintenance is seamlessly integrated into IPS's global network, enhancing its capacity to deliver greater innovation, quality, and sustainability across diverse industries.

With over 40 years of engineering excellence, Houghton International established a strong reputation for innovation and quality in rotating electrical machinery's repair, maintenance, and life extension. Now part of the IPS network, this collaboration unites Houghton International's specialist expertise with IPS's global scale and resources, empowering IPS Newcastle to deliver cutting-edge solutions to industries across the UK and around the world.

"This acquisition is an important step forward," said Craig Hutton, Area General Manager of IPS Newcastle. "As part of IPS, we now have access to advanced technologies, a broader service offering, and a worldwide network of expertise. While our name has changed, our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions remains at the heart of everything we do."

As part of the integration, IPS Newcastle is set to expand its capabilities in the wind energy sector, reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. The initiative will enhance the company's ability to support wind turbines by providing services that optimise performance, extend equipment life, and minimise downtime.

Key elements of the wind energy expansion include:

Enhanced Wind Turbine Services : IPS Newcastle will offer advanced diagnostic, repair, and life-extension solutions for wind turbine generators and related components tailored to the unique challenges of onshore projects.

: IPS Newcastle will offer advanced diagnostic, repair, and life-extension solutions for wind turbine generators and related components tailored to the unique challenges of onshore projects. New Distribution : Our North East facility now has access to over £1 million worth of stock, allowing the business to both repair and exchange units.

: Our North East facility now has access to over £1 million worth of stock, allowing the business to both repair and exchange units. Specialised Wind Service Hub : The Newcastle team is investing in dedicated facilities and cutting-edge equipment to deliver IPS’s comprehensive wind energy solutions right here in the UK.

: The Newcastle team is investing in dedicated facilities and cutting-edge equipment to deliver IPS’s comprehensive wind energy solutions right here in the UK. Sustainability-Focused Engineering : By continuing to focus on repair and refurbishment, IPS Newcastle aims to reduce waste and improve the environmental impact of wind turbine operations.

: By continuing to focus on repair and refurbishment, IPS Newcastle aims to reduce waste and improve the environmental impact of wind turbine operations. Skilled Workforce Development: The team will further upskill its engineers to specialise in the latest wind energy technologies, ensuring world-class expertise for the sector, including specialised fieldwork.

“Expanding our capabilities in the wind energy sector is a natural evolution for us," added Craig Hutton. "As part of IPS, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to help drive the global transition to renewable energy."

IPS Newcastle remains committed to providing the exceptional service customers have come to trust. Existing customers will benefit from a seamless transition, with enhanced capabilities, faster response times, and access to IPS's global network of expertise. The acquisition also creates new opportunities for collaboration and growth across industries, including power generation, manufacturing, and marine.

About IPS Newcastle

IPS Newcastle, formerly Houghton International, is a leading electro-mechanical engineering company specialising in the repair, maintenance, and life extension of motors, generators, and other rotating electrical equipment. For more information, please visit www.ips.co/uk.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

