JBDI HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBDI Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JBDI) (“JBDI” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on December 12, 2024 indicating that JBDI is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Notice indicated that the Company has 180 days, or until June 10, 2025 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by having the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares meet or exceed $1.00 per Ordinary Share for at least ten consecutive business days.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “JBDI”. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including a reverse stock split (i.e., a share consolidation). If the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Deadline, the Company may be afforded an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance as provided by the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About JBDI Holdings Limited

JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs. For more information, please visit http://jbdi.barrels.com.sg .

