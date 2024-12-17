JSC Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Divests 66 MW Solar PV Portfolio in Poland

JSC Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos, a closed-end investment company focused on renewable energy, managed by Lords LB Asset Management, has successfully divested 100% of its ownership in Energy Solar Projekty Sp. z o.o. to a UK-based investment management firm specializing in renewable energy infrastructure. The transaction involves a portfolio of 66 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) farms in Poland, which have been operational since 2020.

"We are delighted with this deal, as it marks the first divestment from the JSC Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos portfolio," said Grėtė Bukauskaitė, Manager of JSC Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos. "This divestment not only demonstrates the potential of the Polish renewable energy market but also represents a significant milestone in completing a full investment cycle—from construction to successful divestment."

The solar PV portfolio was acquired by JSC Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos in 2018 and was fully constructed and energized by 2020. The projects participate in Poland's Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme and are financed by a consortium of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (PEKAO Bank).

Following the divestment, JSC Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos remains active in the Polish market, with an existing 190 MW portfolio of solar PV projects. The company also owns three operational wind farms in Lithuania totaling 186 MW of installed capacity and continues to expand its footprint in the renewable energy sector with a substantial development pipeline in Lithuania and Latvia.

About Lords LB Asset Management

Lords LB Asset Management is a premier provider of investment management services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Established in 2008, Lords LB Asset Management focuses on real estate and private equity investment strategies. The company currently manages these collective investment undertakings: 14 real estate funds, 1 private capital fund, 1 energy, 1 energy and infrastructure fund and 3 investment companies. The total value of assets managed by the collective investment undertakings reached EUR 1,341 bn at the end of June 2024. Lords LB Asset Management is a licensed fund management company supervised by the Bank of Lithuania. The Management Company and all of its funds are audited by UAB „PricewaterhouseCoopers“, “SEB” bank and “Swedbank” provides depository services.