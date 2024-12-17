AI in Drug Discovery Market Share to Grow At 29.6% CAGR, To Hit USD 35.42 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Figures

The global AI in drug discovery market size was USD 1.99 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 2.65 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 35.42 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 29.6% from 2025 to 2034.

What is AI in Drug Discovery?

AI drug discovery research concentrates on detecting medicines that productively cure particular illnesses by affirmatively impacting the body. Researchers conventionally carry out extensive screenings of molecular libraries to recognize a molecule that can secure to an earmarked molecule especially a protein linked with a particular illness. Ensuing this, these recognized molecules encounter manifold rounds of examination to clarify them into probable drug candidates.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 29.6%.

The market for AI in drug discovery is expanding due to it enclosing the usage of AI propelled instruments and platforms to inspect biological data.

The AI in drug discovery market analysis is primarily based on offering, technology, therapeutic area, application, end user, and region.

Based on the therapeutic area, the oncology segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

AI in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Enhancement of Drug Detection Endeavours: The AI in drug discovery market size is expanding due to pharmaceutical firms growingly aligning with AI technology donors to improve their drug detection endeavours. These associations merge the domain prowess of pharma firms with the computational power of AI causing a more productive drug advancement procedure and inventive drug candidates.

Ongoing Progression of AI: The continuous progression in AI, especially in natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics, and quantum computing notably augmenting the potential of AI in drug discovery. These progressions are easing more accurate forecasts, enhanced drug earmark communications, and recognition of contemporary drug candidates. Additionally, the amalgamation of AI with genomics, proteomics, and other omics technologies is driving the demand for personalized medicines.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines: The escalating requirement for personalized medicines requires instruments to inspect massive aggregate of genetic and molecular data to advance earmarked therapies. Subsequently, the growing demand for more powerful drugs within interim time frames suggests that the AI in drug discovery market demand is expanding.

Massive Funding in AI Technologies: Governments and private sectors are funding massively AI technologies for healthcare involving drug discovery. These funding are propelling research and development endeavors, advancing invention, and inspiring the acquisition of AI in drug discovery, notably boosting the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product lines which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also enterprising an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations and contractual agreements.

Major players operating in the AI in drug discovery market are:

Atomwise Inc.

BenevolentAI

Berg Health (In January 2023, Berg Health was acquired by BPGbio Inc.)

BioSymetrics, Inc.

CYCLICA (Acquired by Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Exscientia

GNS Healthcare (In January 2023, the company Rebranded as Aitia)

Google (DeepMind)

IBM

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Regional Insights

North America: The US is home to several of the world’s spearheading pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. These firms have been premature embracers of AI technologies to improve drug discovery procedures, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the growing existence of detrimental illnesses in North America is driving the demand for more productive and customized therapies.

Asia Pacific: Speedy advancement of healthcare framework and sizeable funding in AI technologies by public and private establishments throughout the region are expected to drive Asia Pacific AI in drug discovery market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





AI in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

By Offering Outlook

Software

Services

By Technology Outlook

Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Unsupervised Learning Other Machine Learning Technologies

Other Technologies

By Therapeutic Area Outlook

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Disease

Others

By Application Outlook

Drug optimization & repurposing

Preclinical testing

Other

By End User Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



