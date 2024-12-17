Electric Powertrain Industry Outlook, 2024-2030 - Battery Component Segment is Forecast to Reach US$154.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.4%

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Powertrain - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Powertrain was estimated at US$93.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$248.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the electric powertrain market is driven by several factors, including regulatory incentives for emissions reduction, consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles, and advancements in electric vehicle technology. Governments worldwide are introducing policies and subsidies to encourage the adoption of EVs, making electric powertrains more financially accessible to consumers and manufacturers.

Rising environmental awareness is also contributing to market growth, as consumers prioritize sustainable transportation options that minimize their carbon footprint. This shift in consumer preferences is driving automakers to expand their EV offerings, further boosting the demand for electric powertrain components.



Technological advancements, such as improvements in battery technology, regenerative braking, and electric motor efficiency, are enhancing the performance and appeal of electric powertrains. Additionally, the growth of EV charging infrastructure, supported by both government and private investments, is making electric vehicles more practical for daily use. Together, these factors are supporting the widespread adoption of electric powertrains, positioning them as the cornerstone of the shift toward sustainable and efficient transportation.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Component segment, which is expected to reach US$154.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.4%. The Power Electronics Controller Component segment is also set to grow at 16.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $27.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.9% CAGR to reach $41.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Electric Powertrain Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Electric Powertrain Market such as Borgwarner, Bosch, Brusa Electronik, CC Power Electronics, Continental and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Electric Powertrain market report include:

Borgwarner

Bosch

Brusa Electronik

CC Power Electronics

Continental

Curtis Instruments

Dana Incorporated

Denso

Filtran

Hitachi

Kelly Controls

Magna

Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings

Mitsubishi Electric

Moura Batteries

Nidec Corporation

Panasonic

Toyota Industries Corporation

Valeo Group

ZF

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $93.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Electric Powertrain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Drives Market Growth for High-Performance Electric Powertrains

Increasing Focus on Reducing Vehicle Emissions Propels Adoption of Electric Powertrains in Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

Technological Advancements in Battery Efficiency and Range Expansion Boost Demand for Integrated Electric Powertrain Systems

Rising Consumer Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles Expands Market for Cost-Effective Electric Powertrains

Expansion of Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Strengthens Demand for Dual Powertrain Systems

Focus on Lightweight Materials in EV Powertrain Design Drives Innovation in Efficient, Lightweight Powertrain Solutions

Adoption of Solid-State Batteries in Electric Powertrains Enhances Market Scope for High-Efficiency Power Systems

Development of Wireless and Fast Charging Capabilities Spurs Growth in Next-Generation Electric Powertrain Technologies

Expansion of Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Technologies Strengthens Demand for Advanced Powertrain Systems

Focus on Maximizing Range and Performance Drives Demand for High-Density, High-Voltage Electric Powertrain Components

Increased Investment in Electric Powertrain R&D by Automakers Spurs Market for Efficient and Scalable Solutions

Focus on Renewable Energy Integration with EV Charging Networks Propels Demand for Sustainable Powertrain Systems

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Electric Powertrain market report include:

Borgwarner

Bosch

Brusa Electronik

CC Power Electronics

Continental AG

Curtis Instruments

Dana Incorporated

Denso

Filtran LLC

Hitachi

Kelly Controls

Magna

Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings

Mitsubishi Electric

Moura Batteries

Nidec Corporation

Panasonic

Toyota Industries Corporation

Valeo Group

ZF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p7ufj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment