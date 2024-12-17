Sweden Professional Lighting Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape 2024-2030: Market Growth Driven by National Infrastructure Plan and Sustainable Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Professional Lighting Market | Analysis, Trends, Outlook, Share, Revenue, Segmentation, Industry, Size, Companies, Growth, Forecast & Value: Market Forecast By Technology, By Usages, By End Users and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden's professional lighting market has seen growth recently, driven by technological advancements and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability which has accelerated the adoption of LED and other professional lighting systems across the sectors. Furthermore, the nation's ambitious vision for Soderstaden, a major development project in southern Stockholm set to transform the area by 2035 into a vibrant hub featuring homes, workplaces, entertainment, sports, and cultural facilities.

Additionally, the Swedish government's substantial SEK 799 billion ($93 billion) commitment under the National Infrastructure Plan reflects a comprehensive approach to modernizing transport networks, including roads, railways, and public transit systems. For instance, Sweco's 2023 contract to build a new metro line in Stockholm, with seven new stations and a completion target of 2030, highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance urban mobility. Thus, these infrastructure upgrade creates a robust foundation for integrating advanced lighting solutions, which could fuel the professional lighting market in the years ahead.



Sweden's Professional Lighting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024-2030F. With sustainability becoming a key priority in Sweden, human-centric lighting has the potential to transform the design and experience of indoor spaces. By 2025, Stockholm's population is expected to reach 1 million, and the government plans to establish more workplaces, schools, preschools, cultural venues, sports halls, and other commercial areas in the coming years.

Moreover, the Swedish government and local authorities intend to invest $126 billion in construction and infrastructure projects in the Stockholm region by 2040. Thus, acting as a key driver for the market growth of professional lighting. However, a slowdown in construction, declining investor and consumer confidence, and fewer building permits could limit opportunities for new professional lighting installations.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Owing to the nation's priority to achieve sustainability and energy conservation, LEDs align perfectly with these goals by offering substantial reductions in energy consumption and operational costs, making LED technology a major revenue share in the professional lighting market. Moreover, with the ban on fluorescent lighting, the demand for LED lighting would boost at a higher rate in the coming years.

By Usages

Indoor lighting in Sweden professional lighting industry is anticipated to experience faster growth, driven by upcoming major projects such as Stockholm Wood City, a $65 billion investment in the housing sector by 2040, along with the expansion of office spaces.

By End Users

In Sweden's professional lighting market, the commercial sector has emerged as a significant driver of revenue, reflecting its major share of the market as businesses such as offices, retail malls, and hotels are increasingly investing in energy-efficient lighting systems such as LEDs and smart lighting controls to enhance workplace environments, reduce energy costs, and meet sustainability goals.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Overview

3.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, 2020-2030F

3.2 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Porter's Five Forces



4. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Trends



6. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Overview, By Technology

6.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Technology, 2023 & 2030F

6.1.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, LED Light, 2020-2030F

6.1.2 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Fluorescent Light, 2020-2030F

6.1.3 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Others, 2020-2030F



7. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Overview, By Usages

7.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Usages, 2023 & 2030F

7.1.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Indoor, 2020-2030F

7.1.2 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Outdoor, 2020-2030F



8. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Overview, By End Users

8.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By End Users, 2023 & 2030F

8.1.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Commercial, 2020-2030F

8.1.2 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Industrial, 2020-2030F

8.1.3 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Residential, 2020-2030F

8.1.4 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenues, Public Sector, 2020-2030F



9. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Key Performance Indicators



10. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Opportunity Assessment, By Technology, 2030F

10.2 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Opportunity Assessment, By Usages, 2030F

10.3 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2030F



11. Sweden Professional Lighting Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Revenue Ranking, By Top 3 Companies, 2023

11.2 Sweden Professional Lighting Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



12. Company Profiles

Fagerhult Group

Glamox Group

Exaktor

Aura Light

Purso Group

Westal

Elektro Elco

Stockholm Lighting Company

Signify

Zumtobel Group

