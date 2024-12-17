Will the Revival of Real Estate Benefit the Construction Chemical Market? Let’s Find Out with FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction chemical market has emerged as a critical sector in modern infrastructure and urban development. These chemicals, including admixtures, adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings, are pivotal in enhancing the quality, durability, and sustainability of construction projects. Increasing investments in infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are significantly driving demand for construction chemicals. Government initiatives focusing on smart cities and green construction projects have further fueled this market’s expansion.

Sustainability is a major focus in the industry, with a shift toward environmentally friendly products. Construction chemicals reduce resource wastage, improve energy efficiency, and minimize environmental impact. The rising popularity of green buildings has resulted in an increased adoption of chemicals that support low-carbon construction practices.

Demand Analysis: Demand for construction chemicals is being driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies. Rising investments in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and housing developments, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are key contributors to market growth. Additionally, renovation and maintenance of aging infrastructure in developed regions are increasing the need for specialized construction chemicals.

Key end-user segments include residential, commercial, and industrial construction, with residential projects accounting for a significant share due to the global housing demand. The growing trend of pre-fabricated and modular construction is further bolstering demand for construction chemicals that enhance the durability and performance of these materials.

The construction chemical market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.20% through 2034, owing to the adoption of these chemicals in residential settings. The mechanization of the construction sector has also led to the construction of numerous roads, dams, buildings, shopping malls, and other structures in emerging economies like India, South Korea, Brazil, Thailand, and others. This is why, there is an excellent demand for construction chemicals, which is the reason for the market valuation to reach an expected amount of US$ 79,548.1 million by the end of 2034.

The increasing demand for construction chemicals can be attributed to the need for sustainable infrastructure development. They also help in reducing the carbon footprint of the construction process, thereby promoting environmentally friendly construction practices. With the construction industry expected to grow significantly in the coming years, the demand for construction chemicals is likely to remain strong, making it a lucrative market for investors.

supported by:

• global infrastructure expansion and consumer demand for innovation

• rising per capita disposable income influenced the population to invest more in better residential structures and a greater level of living,

• Increasing demand for public, commercial and residential buildings paired with an increasing urban population

• Growing number of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams for the betterment of the infrastructure facility

“The construction chemical market is witnessing robust growth due to rising urbanization and infrastructure investments globally. The adoption of eco-friendly and performance-enhancing chemicals is shaping the future of this dynamic industry,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Browse the Complete Informative Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/construction-chemicals-market

Key Takeaways from Construction Chemical Market Study:

The global Construction Chemical Market is projected to grow from USD 48,209.4 million in 2024 to USD 79,548.1 million by 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

Admixtures dominate the market, accounting for a substantial share due to their extensive use in concrete production.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments in countries like China and India.

Increasing adoption of green building practices and eco-friendly construction chemicals is a key trend shaping the market.

Leading players are focusing on R&D to develop innovative and high-performance chemical formulations.

Development of Construction Industry in the North America Region Drives Global Growth

Significant opportunities exist in developing countries throughout the North American region, driven by rapid industrialization across developing economies in the region. In addition, increasing government, as well as foreign investments apropos of the construction activities, is further underpinning the growth of the North American construction chemicals market. Government initiatives in the countries like the US, and Canada to promote the infrastructure sector, coupled with the booming residential sector have largely facilitated the growth of the construction sector in the region, over recent years.

The rapidly increasing demand for public, commercial and residential buildings paired with the technically advanced construction industry is driving the global construction chemical market. Demands for buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams for the betterment of the infrastructure facility of the nation are further driving the market. This trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years, thereby boosting sales of construction chemicals.

Opportunities abound in the Concrete Admixture Segment

Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction costs by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations. Increasing construction activities of high-rise and mid-rise buildings in the residential sector around the world are estimated to accelerate the growth of the segment.

In addition, the residential application segment in the construction sector is experiencing an increase in demand for construction chemicals as a result of decreasing housing prices and rapid urbanization in various developing countries like China and India. Furthermore, the increase in government policies aimed at encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and infrastructure over the forecast period is expected to boost the construction chemicals market's growth.

The main drivers behind the adoption of construction chemicals, particularly for building activities, are the growing awareness of the environmental risks posed by conventional buildings and changes in government legislation around the world.

Moreover, major participants in the construction chemical market are concentrating on green and sustainable materials for underground structure protection, polycarboxylate ether-based green admixtures, thermal insulation, overall building protection, cool roof treatments, and other aspects that are essential for sustainability.

Additionally, the primary factor influencing the demand for construction chemicals is that they improve the performance of structures like structural tapes, thermoset hot melts, and multi-purpose adhesives. The responsible use can alter the global residential and non-residential market and benefit the environment.

Which Trends Are Promoting The Demand For Construction Chemicals Market?

Green Construction



The importance of LEED ratings, green points, and sustainable buildings has increased among major participants in the construction sector. The environmental advantages of using these chemicals outweigh any additional costs due to construction.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that green buildings represent significant worldwide investment opportunities in the next ten years, and are anticipated to be worth $24.7 trillion by 2030.

Standard Material



The construction chemicals market is producing a wide range of solutions, such as slight modifications of standard materials and the creation of new material assemblages to highlight multifunctional features and significantly support novel materials with diverse applications.

For the foreseeable future, these factors are probably going to have a big impact on how the construction chemical market share develops.

Urbanization



Due to growing migration to cities that are urbanizing quickly, many emerging markets are doing so. An increase in per capita disposable income and a higher standard of life encourage demand for construction chemicals market. To meet the rising demand brought on by urbanization, more residential and non-residential structures are likely to be built.

What Is Impeding The Construction Chemicals Market?

Construction activities involve the use of chemicals that could produce dangerous VOCs, which can result in widespread health issues, such as skin irritation, asthma, nausea, dizziness, migraines, and eye irritation.

Dangerous VOCs like formaldehyde, acetone, and butanol are released through solid wood, caulking sealant, floor wax, and many construction chemicals used in residential construction. Government rules prohibit excessive use of construction chemicals, as VOC emissions serve as a barrier to the construction chemicals market expansion.

Construction chemical applications are crucial for maintenance projects. Demand for construction chemicals is fueled by the significance of maintaining, repairing, and improving existing structures, particularly for residential and infrastructure projects.

Growth is likely to be fueled in the next few years by investments in property development and the real estate sector's promising prospects. During the forecast period, introduction of better product offerings for enhancing performances is predicted to propel construction chemicals market growth .

Specialty cement additives, silicone caulks, polymer-based grouts and mortars, among other goods, are among them. Moreover, the technological advantage that construction chemicals offer boosts the durability and performance of structures while lowering corrosion.

For the year 2025, the UK government has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. A further estimate places the population of urban regions around the world at 200,000 people every day.

This generates a significant demand for both transportation and utility infrastructure, as well as for cheap housing. According to predictions, these trends present both considerable challenges and possibilities for businesses in the construction chemicals market sector.

One of the best innovations in the building construction sector has been the introduction of construction chemicals. The worldwide construction chemicals market is expected to change as a result of its wise application, which also benefits the environment.





Competitive Landscape in the Construction Chemical Market:

The Construction Chemical Market is characterized by intense competition among global and regional players.

Key Companies

Sika AG

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

MAPEI Corporation

Arkema Group

W. R. Grace & Co.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

CHRYSO SAS

LafargeHolcim Ltd

KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

Pidilite Industries Limited

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Bostik SA

GCP Applied Technologies

Cormix International Limited

These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance:

BASF SE recently launched a range of eco-friendly admixtures aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of concrete production.

Sika AG expanded its production facilities in Asia to cater to rising regional demand.

Recent Developments:

Launch of Green Products: Leading companies have introduced environmentally friendly construction chemicals to meet sustainability goals. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Major players are increasing their presence in high-growth regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Africa, through joint ventures and acquisitions. Technological Innovations: Advancements in material sciences have led to the development of high-performance products tailored for specific applications.





Construction Chemical Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis:

Attribute Detail Market Value (2024) USD 48,209.4 million Market Value (2034) USD 79,548.1 million CAGR (2024-2034) 5.20 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Key Applications Admixtures, Coatings, Sealants Top Players BASF SE, Sika AG, Dow Inc.





The Construction Chemical Market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by rising infrastructure needs and technological advancements. Industry players are leveraging innovation and sustainability to capture emerging opportunities in this dynamic sector.

Key Segments of the Construction Chemical Industry

By Product Type:

Waterproofing Chemicals

Protective Coating

Concrete Admixture

Adhesives & Sealants

Asphalt Additives



By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Infrastructure



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific



Old Publication - Construction Chemicals Market to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.2% by 2027

German Translation –

Der Markt für Bauchemikalien hat sich zu einem wichtigen Sektor in der modernen Infrastruktur und Stadtentwicklung entwickelt. Diese Chemikalien, darunter Zusatzstoffe, Klebstoffe, Dichtungsmittel und Schutzbeschichtungen, sind entscheidend für die Verbesserung der Qualität, Haltbarkeit und Nachhaltigkeit von Bauprojekten. Steigende Investitionen in die Infrastruktur, insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern, treiben die Nachfrage nach Bauchemikalien erheblich an. Regierungsinitiativen mit Schwerpunkt auf Smart Cities und umweltfreundlichen Bauprojekten haben die Expansion dieses Marktes weiter vorangetrieben.

Nachhaltigkeit ist ein wichtiger Schwerpunkt der Branche, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf umweltfreundlichen Produkten liegt. Bauchemikalien reduzieren die Ressourcenverschwendung, verbessern die Energieeffizienz und minimieren die Umweltbelastung. Die zunehmende Beliebtheit umweltfreundlicher Gebäude hat zu einer verstärkten Nutzung von Chemikalien geführt, die kohlenstoffarme Baupraktiken unterstützen.

Nachfrageanalyse: Die Nachfrage nach Bauchemikalien wird durch die rasante Urbanisierung und Industrialisierung in den Schwellenländern angetrieben. Steigende Investitionen in Infrastrukturprojekte, darunter Straßen, Brücken und Wohnbau, insbesondere im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und im Nahen Osten, tragen maßgeblich zum Marktwachstum bei. Darüber hinaus erhöhen Renovierung und Instandhaltung der alternden Infrastruktur in den Industrieregionen den Bedarf an speziellen Bauchemikalien.

Zu den wichtigsten Endverbrauchersegmenten zählen Wohn-, Gewerbe- und Industriebau, wobei Wohnbauprojekte aufgrund der weltweiten Wohnungsnachfrage einen erheblichen Anteil ausmachen. Der wachsende Trend zum Fertig- und Modulbau steigert die Nachfrage nach Bauchemikalien, die die Haltbarkeit und Leistung dieser Materialien verbessern, zusätzlich.

„Der Markt für Bauchemikalien erlebt aufgrund der zunehmenden Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturinvestitionen weltweit ein robustes Wachstum. Der Einsatz umweltfreundlicher und leistungssteigernder Chemikalien prägt die Zukunft dieser dynamischen Branche“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu Bauchemikalien:

Der globale Markt für Bauchemikalien soll von 48.209,4 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 79.548,1 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen.

Für den Markt wird für den Prognosezeitraum eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,20 % erwartet.

Zusatzmittel dominieren den Markt und machen aufgrund ihrer umfassenden Verwendung bei der Betonherstellung einen erheblichen Anteil aus.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum bleibt aufgrund der raschen Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturinvestitionen in Ländern wie China und Indien der größte Markt.

Ein wichtiger Trend, der den Markt prägt, ist die zunehmende Nutzung ökologischer Baumethoden und umweltfreundlicher Bauchemikalien.

Führende Akteure konzentrieren sich auf Forschung und Entwicklung, um innovative und leistungsfähige chemische Formulierungen zu entwickeln.

Markttrends und -beschränkungen für Bauchemikalien:

Trends:

Umweltfreundliche Lösungen: Wachsende Umweltbedenken und strenge Regulierungsrichtlinien treiben die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Bauchemikalien voran. Produkte mit geringeren VOC-Emissionen und verbesserter Recyclingfähigkeit gewinnen an Bedeutung. Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen wie selbstheilender Beton, nanotechnologische Materialien und fortschrittliche Zusatzstoffe verändern die Marktlandschaft. Schwellenmärkte: Die schnelle Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturentwicklung im Asien-Pazifik-Raum, in Afrika und Lateinamerika schaffen lukrative Möglichkeiten für Marktteilnehmer.



Einschränkungen:

Hohe Kosten für hochentwickelte Produkte: Die hohen Preise für innovative Bauchemikalien können die Einführung dieser Produkte behindern, insbesondere in preissensiblen Märkten. Volatile Rohstoffpreise: Schwankungen bei den Kosten von Rohstoffen wie Petrochemikalien stellen Hersteller vor Herausforderungen. Mangelndes Bewusstsein: In einigen Entwicklungsregionen behindert das mangelnde Bewusstsein über die Vorteile von Bauchemikalien die Marktdurchdringung.



Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für Bauchemikalien: Der Markt für Bauchemikalien ist durch einen intensiven Wettbewerb zwischen globalen und regionalen Akteuren gekennzeichnet.

Schlüsselunternehmen

Das tust du nicht

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

MAPEI Corporation

Arkema-Gruppe

WR Grace & Co.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

CHRYSO SAS

LafargeHolcim Ltd

KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

Pidilite Industries Limited

Saint-Gobain

3M-Unternehmen

Bostik SA

GCP Angewandte Technologien

Cormix International Limited

Diese Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf strategische Kooperationen, Fusionen und Übernahmen sowie Produkteinführungen, um ihre Marktposition zu stärken. Zum Beispiel:

BASF SE hat vor Kurzem eine Reihe umweltfreundlicher Zusatzmittel auf den Markt gebracht, die den CO2-Fußabdruck bei der Betonproduktion reduzieren sollen.

Um der steigenden regionalen Nachfrage gerecht zu werden, hat die Sika AG ihre Produktionsanlagen in Asien erweitert.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen:

Einführung umweltfreundlicher Produkte: Führende Unternehmen haben umweltfreundliche Bauchemikalien eingeführt, um Nachhaltigkeitsziele zu erreichen. Expansion in Schwellenmärkte: Große Akteure verstärken ihre Präsenz in wachstumsstarken Regionen wie dem Asien-Pazifik-Raum und Afrika durch Joint Ventures und Übernahmen. Technologische Innovationen: Fortschritte in den Materialwissenschaften haben zur Entwicklung leistungsstarker Produkte geführt, die auf spezifische Anwendungen zugeschnitten sind.





Umfang des Marktberichts über Bauchemikalien und regionale Analyse:

Attribut Detail Marktwert (2024) 48.209,4 Millionen USD Marktwert (2034) 79.548,1 Millionen USD CAGR (2024-2034) 5,20 % Führende Region Asien-Pazifik Wichtige Anwendungen Zusatzmittel, Beschichtungen, Dichtungsmittel Top-Spieler BASF SE, Sika AG, Dow Inc.

Der Markt für Bauchemikalien wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stark wachsen, angetrieben durch steigende Infrastrukturanforderungen und technologische Fortschritte. Branchenakteure nutzen Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit, um neue Chancen in diesem dynamischen Sektor zu nutzen.

Wichtige Segmente der bauchemischen Industrie

Nach Produkttyp:

Imprägnierchemikalien

Schutzbeschichtung

Betonzusatzmittel

Klebstoffe und Dichtstoffe

Asphaltzusätze



Nach Anwendung:

Wohnen

Gewerbe & Industrie

Infrastruktur



Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Naher Osten und Afrika

Asien-Pazifik



Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Sales of construction chemicals in India stood at USD 3,884 million in 2023.

The global construction polymer market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 244.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 472.4 billion by 2033

The anticipated size of the construction aggregates market in 2022 was USD 382.4 billion and is estimated to be USD 395.67 billion in 2023.

The global concrete floor coatings market was estimated to reach a valuation of USD 4.95 Billion in the year 2022.

As per the updated report by Future Market Insights analysis, the lead research consultant expects the polymer concrete market value to reach USD 541.4 million in 2024.

The concrete fiber market is expected to experience significant growth, with sales revenue projected to increase from USD 2,177 million in 2024 to USD 5,518 million by 2034

Over the forecast period, cement demand in Europe is anticipated to rise at 5.3% CAGR. The industry is predicted to increase from USD 19,026.5 million in 2023 to USD 31,742.5 million in 2033.

The global road aggregates market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The Europe bitumen modifier industry size reached USD 1,402.1 million in 2023 and is estimated to cross the USD 1,459.2 million mark in 2024.

The global polymer modified bitumen market is expected to reach a value of USD 11,829.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 19,169.4 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube