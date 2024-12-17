Lemongrass Appoints Chief Customer Officer Tim Wintrip to CEO

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a software-enabled services provider, announces the appointment of Tim Wintrip to CEO. Wintrip replaces Mike Rosenbloom, who will become a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Wintrip brings significant enterprise software and services experience to his new role. Over a 30+ year career, he’s held executive sales and delivery roles at companies including Dell EMC, CSC, Virtustream and VMware where he gained deep operational and delivery expertise from overseeing complex, mission-critical IT environments for large organizations such as Royal Bank of Scotland and PNC Bank. Wintrip was also with VISA as the Vice President of Global Systems Engineering leading a transformative initiative to create developer-centric services that fostered a DevOps culture and supported agile methodologies. Wintrip has been the Chief Customer Officer at Lemongrass since 2022.

Wintrip takes over Lemongrass at a time of rapid growth for the company, which partners with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and SAP, and has completed 220+ SAP engagements in 20+ countries. Utilizing its proprietary Lemongrass Cloud Platform, Lemongrass enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud for many of the world’s largest brands, including Cintas, Covestro, Fender and Heineken. Lemongrass also offers Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads and recently launched services to accelerate migrations to RISE with SAP.

“These past five years as CEO of Lemongrass have been incredibly fulfilling, closing out this year profitably and with record revenue,” said Rosenbloom. “Having accomplished this, I feel the timing is right for me to embark on a new chapter in my career, doing something I’m equally passionate about – providing strategic guidance to emerging and startup tech companies through Board and Advisory roles.

“Tim joined us over three years ago and has played a critical role in our growth and success,” continued Rosenbloom. “I am confident that his exceptional skills and experience make him the perfect person to lead Lemongrass going forward.”

“I am honored to take over as CEO and want to thank Mike and the Board for this opportunity,” said Wintrip. “Lemongrass has firmly established itself as a leader in the SAP-to-Cloud market, and as CEO, I will be focused on continuing our mission to efficiently modernize SAP-centric landscapes for our Enterprise customers.”

Wintrip’s appointment will take effect on January 1, 2025.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass designs strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Lemongrass has customers spanning multiple verticals and geographies across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC and partners with AWS, Microsoft, Google, SAP and other global technology leaders.