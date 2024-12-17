X-ray Security Screening Market to Reach USD 11.76 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Security Concerns and Growing Infrastructure Investments | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The X-ray Security Screening Market Size was valued at USD 5.85 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.76 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Heightened Security Concerns and Investments Propel X-ray Security Screening Market Growth

The growth of the X-ray Security Screening Market is driven by rising public concerns over terrorism, smuggling, and regulatory compliance in sectors like airports, ports, and border control. Governments and private organizations are heavily investing in advanced X-ray technologies to detect concealed weapons, explosives, and contraband efficiently. Increased passenger traffic, especially at airports, has intensified the need for high-capacity, accurate screening systems. Notably, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the U.S. is modernizing its airport checkpoints, commissioning 1,214 CT X-ray scanners with a USD 1.3 billion investment to enhance aviation security. This includes deploying 426 base-size, 359 mid-size, and 429 full-size units, adding to the existing 634 scanners, with completion expected by 2024.

Get a Sample Report of X-Ray Security Screening Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4585

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Smiths Detection (HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, iLane A20)

(HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, iLane A20) L3Harris Technologies (ASCT, RSM-7)

(ASCT, RSM-7) Leidos (AXM, L-3 Dismounted Soldier System)

(AXM, L-3 Dismounted Soldier System) Nuctech Company Limited (TSA-600, T2000)

(TSA-600, T2000) Safran (Morpho Detection, VDS-9)

(Morpho Detection, VDS-9) Kromek Group (D5, D3)

(D5, D3) TELEDYNE FLIR (Vega, ThermiCam)

(Vega, ThermiCam) Astrophysics Inc. (A-Series, V-Series)

(A-Series, V-Series) Raytheon Technologies (Tactical X-ray Systems, Smart X-ray System)

(Tactical X-ray Systems, Smart X-ray System) General Electric (GE) (Infinia, Discovery CT750 HD)

(Infinia, Discovery CT750 HD) Ametek Inc. (MCA-250, PICO-100)

(MCA-250, PICO-100) Cannon Group (X-Scan, X-Check)

(X-Scan, X-Check) Hunan Yigao Group (YX-1, YX-2)

(YX-1, YX-2) Varex Imaging Corporation (X-Ray Tubes, Flat Panel Detectors)

(X-Ray Tubes, Flat Panel Detectors) PerkinElmer (Pioneer, Multimodal Imaging Systems)

(Pioneer, Multimodal Imaging Systems) DHS Technologies (DHS X-ray Inspection, TSI System)

(DHS X-ray Inspection, TSI System) MARS Bioimaging (MARS X-ray Camera, MARS Imaging System)

(MARS X-ray Camera, MARS Imaging System) Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd . (X-ray Inspection System, X-ray 3D Imaging)

. (X-ray Inspection System, X-ray 3D Imaging) Unisys Corporation (Unisys Security X-ray Solutions, Security Screening Systems).

X-Ray Security Screening Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.09% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By End Use (Transit, Commercial, Government)

• By Application (People Screening, Product Screening) Key Drivers • Fortifying Our Future: The Essential Role of X-ray Screening in Enhanced Security.

• Enhancing Efficiency: The Role of Technology in X-ray Screening Solutions.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on X-Ray Security Screening Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4585

Segmentation and growth trends in the X-ray Security Screening Market highlight key market dynamics.

By Application

The product-screening segment led the X-ray Security Screening Market in 2023, capturing 72 % of the market share, driven by technological advancements and the availability of integrated systems that combine screening and emerging scanning applications with traditional products.

The people-screening segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.76% from 2023 to 2032, fueled by increasing risks such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and natural or man-made disasters. Governments worldwide are focusing on advanced security solutions to enhance existing infrastructure, further driving demand for innovative X-ray screening systems across various sectors to ensure comprehensive safety measures.

By End Use

The Government segment dominated the X-ray Security Screening Market in 2023, accounting for 46.45% of the total revenue, driven by extensive adoption by government and law enforcement agencies to enhance safety. Significant investments in security solutions by governments and private organizations, spurred by rising terrorism threats, have further fueled market growth.

The transit segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing global passenger volumes and efforts to implement robust security measures. This surge in demand highlights the growing importance of X-ray screening systems in ensuring safety for citizens and travelers worldwide.

North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in the X-ray Security Screening Market

In 2023, North America led the X-ray Security Screening Market with a 33% share, driven by significant public investments to enhance safety infrastructure and combat threats like terrorism and illegal immigration. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection department mandates thorough scanning of all containers entering the country via land or sea to detect and eliminate radiation risks.

Asia Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the region's bustling social events, tourism, and sports activities, which draw massive crowds. Key contributors include India, China, Japan, and South Korea, with nations like Singapore, Australia, and Thailand also bolstering market expansion.

Purchase Single User PDF of X-Ray Security Screening Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4585

Recent Trends

4 July 2024 Smiths Detection partnered with Zurich Airport to trial the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S scanners and iLane A20 ATRS, enabling passengers to keep liquids and electronics in carry-on bags, enhancing security efficiency and convenience.

September 18, 2024 — Canada’s transport security agency is rolling out CT scanners at airports across the country to enhance security and reduce wait times. The first installation took place at Vancouver International Airport, where the new technology allows for 360-degree X-ray imaging, eliminating the need for passengers to remove liquids, gels, or electronics from their carry-on bags. The project, with an initial USD 23 million investment, is set to expand to other airports over the coming years.

June 28, 2024 — Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is set to introduce a smart security screening system starting July 2. This new system uses advanced 3D and 360-degree CT-based X-ray technology, allowing passengers to keep their electronics and liquids in their carry-ons, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the passenger experience. The upgrade will include 50 new screening channels and 32 full-body scanners, aiming to boost throughput by 20%.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 X-ray Security Screening Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 X-ray Security Screening Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 X-ray Security Screening Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. X-Ray Security Screening Market Segmentation, by End Use

8. X-Ray Security Screening Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of X-Ray Security Screening Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/x-ray-security-screening-market-4585

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.