Kosher Salt Growth Trends with Global & Country-Level Market Projections to 2030: Rising Demand for Natural and Additive-Free Food Ingredients

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kosher Salt - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Kosher Salt was estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the kosher salt market is driven by several factors, including the rise of health-conscious consumer preferences, the popularity of pure and additive-free foods, and the broad appeal of kosher-certified products. As individuals seek cleaner ingredient options, kosher salt's natural flavor and coarse texture make it a preferred choice in cooking.

The trend towards minimally processed ingredients is also fueling demand. Additionally, the reliability associated with kosher certification is increasing kosher salt's appeal across diverse demographics, supporting its market expansion in both culinary and preservation applications.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Kosher Salt Market such as Cargill, Inc., Flavor Delite, Inc, K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., Morton Salt, Inc., Qingdao Huifenghe MSG Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Kosher Salt market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



End-Use (Retail, Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Food Service Companies); Packaging Material (Cardboard, Plastic, Other Packaging Materials); Type (Smoked Kosher Salt, Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smoked Kosher Salt segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Kosher Salt Crystals segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $606.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $659.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Global Kosher Salt Market report include:

Cargill, Inc.

Flavor Delite, Inc

K+S Windsor Salt Ltd.

Morton Salt, Inc.

Qingdao Huifenghe MSG Co. Ltd.

SaltWorks, Inc.

San Francisco Salt Company

Thai Refined Salt Co. Ltd.

The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Kosher Salt - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Natural and Additive-Free Food Ingredients

Increased Adoption in Culinary Applications for Enhanced Flavor Control

Growing Consumer Shift Toward Organic and Clean-Label Products

Popularity of Kosher Salt in Specialty Foods and Artisanal Cooking

Demand for Kosher-Certified Products Expanding Across Demographics

Increased Usage of Kosher Salt in Meat Processing for Traditional Practices

Growth in Processed Food Industry Fueling Demand for Kosher Salt

Rising Interest in Healthier Salt Options and Dietary Preferences

Growth in Home Cooking Trends Boosting Demand for Specialty Salt

Expansion of Premium Food Markets Driving Kosher Salt Popularity

Demand for Kosher Salt in Food Preservation and Pickling Applications

Influence of Culinary Media and Food Shows on Kosher Salt Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idn0dn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment