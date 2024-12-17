PropW A Leading Proprietary Crypto Platform Joins Taipei Blockchain Week 2024

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange, introduces PropW, its groundbreaking proprietary trading product licensed by the Government of Dubai. PropW will showcase at Taipei Blockchain Week 2024 (December 12-14) with a flash event at the Xinyi Wei Xiu Shopping District (December 13-15). On December 15, influencer CryptoEfren will honor 50+ Asian Gold Partners, followed by a crypto education event for the Taiwanese community.





Designed for modern traders, PropW provides qualified users with access to capital ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 USD—with plans to expand funding options for top-performing traders. PropW eliminates personal financial risk while maximizing profit potential, making it a revolutionary tool in the trading landscape. It is easily accessible on different devices, provides advanced trading tools and has flexible challenge modes.

PropW seeks to empower cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide, offering a platform to earn profits while honing trading skills and turning financial aspirations into reality.

With modern traders in mind, PropW is designed to ensure usability across various platforms such as desktop, iOS and Android. Boosting its accessibility and flexibility are a set of key features. Traders are fed up-to-the-minute insights allowing better informed trading decisions with Real-Time Analytics. Professional-grade resources give users a further strategic edge with PropW’s Advanced Tools. Progress is tracked in real time leading to optimized results with Performance Monitoring tools.

There are two challenge modes to become a PropW trader.

Normal mode has an 8% profit requirement for Phase 1 and drops to 5% in Phase 2. Loss limits are set at 10% total and 5% daily. Hard mode on the other hand, requires 10% and 5% for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively. Loss limits, however, are pegged at 6% in total and 4% daily.





PropW’s key advantages include:

· Profit Sharing: Traders keep up to 90% of their profits.

· No Hidden Costs: Transparent fees ensure no surprises.

PropW is built on CoinW’s strong foundation of over seven years’ experience in the crypto industry. Its DMCC certification highlights a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance and operational transparency. Available across Asia, Europe, LATAM, and the Middle East, it provides traders worldwide with access to cutting-edge tools. The second half of this year alone saw PropW expanding to Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Nigeria, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Looking ahead, CoinW plans to increase trading account limits beyond $200,000 USD and introduce API trading for seamless automated strategies. Preparations are also underway for a PropW dedicated event in Malaysia for January 2025, with more countries and regions in line for next year.

Discover how PropW revolutionizes crypto trading by offering platform-provided funds, eliminating the need for personal capital investment. Its unique model allows traders to implement high-risk strategies without financial loss, making it ideal for experienced individuals and small teams aiming to scale operations. PropW’s robust risk controls, industry-leading market depth, and user-friendly features provide unmatched flexibility and stability.





In the volatile cryptocurrency market, PropW empowers traders with advanced tools and analytics to seize profit opportunities. The platform is crypto focused and crypto exchange based, supporting 30+ mainstream cryptocurrencies. It leverages its high-performance infrastructure to deliver a fluid and secure trading experience.

PropW is a platform for everyone—an educational gateway for beginners and a powerful capital-access tool for professionals. Whether you're learning the ropes or scaling your trading potential, PropW turns ambitions into achievements.

About PropW

PropW is the first licensed proprietary trading platform designed specifically for crypto traders. It allows traders to leverage the platform's fund, manage substantial funds, and demonstrate their trading skills through a comprehensive trading test. PropW emphasizes compliance and offers up to 80% profit commission to its users, integrating deeply into CoinW's ecosystem to support traders.

Join PropW

PropW Website: https://www.propw.com/en_US

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PropWGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/PropWGlobal

Discord:https://discord.com/invite/JmRV4aeEbf

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PropWGlobal

