Thrive CEO Receives Prestigious 2024 MSP Titan of Year Award

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and traditional managed service provider (MSP) services, today announced that its CEO, Rob Stephenson, has been named the 2024 MSP Titan of the Year. Rob was given the accolade in recognition of his leadership, innovation, and dedication to shaping the future of the MSP industry.

Over the past nine years, Stephenson has fearlessly guided Thrive through a time of immense growth. Under his leadership, the company has grown to now include more than 1,400 employees across the U.S., UK, Canada, and APAC regions; added service lines addressing new and evolving challenges in IT and cybersecurity; and developed a customer-first culture that is embraced at every level of the organization. Over the past two years alone, Stephenson has led the company through 11 acquisitions, executing against an aggressive growth strategy that has resulted in immense opportunities for both employees and clients.

“Thrive’s mission is to be the most respected managed security and IT services provider for the mid-market and sophisticated SMBs around the world,” said Stephenson. “This prestigious award validates Thrive’s position as the global leader for customers with complex technology requirements to partner with on their digital transformation journeys and has been duly earned by our 1,400 hardworking, client advocating employees.”

MSP Titans of the Industry Awards is an annual awards program that highlights trailblazers in the MSP industry that set new standards of excellence and innovations. Winners are selected from a competitive pool of candidates and are chosen based on their dedication, leadership, and successes, and Titan of the Year is the program’s biggest accolade. The awards program is run by MSP Success Magazine, a publication dedicated to helping CEOs and owners of managed IT services businesses build strong, profitable, growth-oriented businesses.

In addition to the MSP Titan of the Year award, Thrive’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services have been recognized as part of Security Today’s CyberSecured Awards, under the MSSP category. Thrive’s MDR solutions enable organizations to take a proactive approach to security by combining powerful Extended Detection and Response Services (XDR) with Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), alongside Thrive’s 24x7x365 SOC to provide around the clock monitoring. This award adds to Thrive’s growing list of accolades in 2024, including being named the Top Supplier for Cloud and Managed Services by Telarus and Boston Business Journal’s Dealmaker of the Year as part of the BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders program.

To learn more about Thrive’s award-winning solutions and services, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.