Further Achieves Google Cloud Marketing Analytics Services Partner Specialization

Atlanta, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into insights and actions, today announced it has earned the Google Cloud Marketing Analytics Services Partner Specialization. By leveraging the Google Cloud ecosystem, Further helps enterprise-based customers activate, analyze, and optimize their marketing data for better marketing outcomes.

To achieve this specialization, Further demonstrated its ability to deliver comprehensive marketing analytics solutions using Google Cloud technologies, such as BigQuery, Google Analytics 360, and other marketing data sources. Businesses can use these solutions to gain deeper insights into their customers, campaigns and marketing results.

"Earning the Marketing Analytics Services Partner Specialization is a testament to our team's deep understanding of Google Cloud and our commitment to helping our clients succeed," said Mike Gustafson, President of Further. "We are proud to be recognized as a leader in this space and look forward to continuing to help businesses transform their marketing analytics capabilities."

Further's expertise in Marketing Analytics Services includes:

Data Integration : Seamless integration of data from various marketing channels, including Google Ads, social media platforms and CRM systems, for comprehensive analysis.

Advanced Analytics: Utilize machine learning and AI to uncover deeper insights into customer behavior, predict future trends and optimize marketing strategies.

AI & Machine Learning: Tailored AI and machine learning solutions such as predictive audience targeting, campaign optimization and advanced analytics.

Customer Journey Analysis: Build a detailed view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints to understand their behavior and identify areas for improvement in the customer experience.

Attribution Modeling: Accurately assign credit to different marketing channels based on customer interactions to optimize campaign spending and maximize ROI.

Accurately assign credit to different marketing channels based on customer interactions to optimize campaign spending and maximize ROI. Audience Segmentation: Create targeted customer segments based on demographics, behavior, and other criteria for personalized marketing campaigns that resonate with specific audiences.

Further has a proven track record of helping businesses achieve their marketing goals with Google Cloud. Demonstrated success use cases include:

A leading memorabilia company : Further helped this company combine Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4 data within BigQuery, enabling consistent reporting across platforms and empowering data-driven decision-making.

A global online university: Further used Google Analytics data and BigQuery ML to predict student potential for this university, leading to a 22% increase in enrollments year-over-year and a $1.5M reinvestment from optimized marketing spend.

: Further used Google Analytics data and BigQuery ML to predict student potential for this university, leading to a 22% increase in enrollments year-over-year and a $1.5M reinvestment from optimized marketing spend. A renowned public broadcaster: Further designed and built 17 data marts in Google BigQuery for this broadcaster, enhancing their reporting capabilities and preparing them for future machine learning initiatives.

This specialization builds on Further's extensive experience in selling and supporting Google Marketing and Cloud products. Coupled with certifications in Professional Data Engineer, Professional Machine Learning Engineer and Instant BQML, this achievement positions the company as a trusted advisor to businesses seeking to leverage the cloud for growth and innovation.

For more information on Further and its Google Cloud and Marketing services, visit gofurther.com .

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It’s time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That’s why many of the world’s leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it’s how we’ve earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.™