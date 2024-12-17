Dataiku Named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® 2024 Voice of the Customer for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced its recognition as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms report, with a 96% Willingness to Recommend score based on 288 overall responses as of September 2024.

A recognized Gartner Customers’ Choice vendor meets or exceeds both the market average and Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption. In this year’s report, the Dataiku Universal AI Platform registered a score of 4.8 out of 5 on Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience along with a score of 4.7 on Sales Experience.

“We believe this recognition underscores our dedication to empowering customers at the forefront of AI innovation. Every day, they push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI from experimentation to full-scale production, making bold decisions and driving real-world transformation using Dataiku,” explained Erin McGowan, SVP of Solutions Engineering & Customer Experience at Dataiku. “By prioritizing customer-centricity and delivering measurable business outcomes, we remain committed to being the pioneer of practical, impactful AI. In an industry most often defined by scale, we feel our customers’ breakthroughs and achievements are what truly set the benchmark for success.”

Customers across industries — from finance and life sciences to manufacturing and communications and beyond — praise Dataiku for its role in enhancing AI capabilities, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering both collaboration and innovation. Sample reviews from Dataiku's satisfied users, include:

"Exploring Dataiku, an adaptive platform for varied user needs: Dataiku is a great usability tool for users without coding or technology experience. It is a platform for users who want simple data analytics, complex ML models, or integration with modern GenAI Capabilities.” - Director of IT in Health and Biotech

"Dataiku's greatest strength lies in its comprehensive visual flow, seamlessly managing everything from data input to AI/ML application, visualization, and output. This accessibility allows diverse teams, including sales, data scientists, and service operators, to collaboratively participate throughout the MLOps/DevOps process. Furthermore, Dataiku impressively keeps pace with advancements in Generative AI, rapidly integrating these technologies into its platform.” - Research and Development Leader in Manufacturing

"It provides a true one-stop shop for all data analytics and data science needs, frees data scientists from managing infrastructure, provides relevant roles and access to ensure platform and data projects are secured, as well as the rich features to ensure the entire ML lifecycle is tracked and monitored." - Data and Analytics Leader in Banking

“Found a way to collaborate on AI topics with both business and IT teams: Dataiku is a real accelerator for a company embarking on the AI journey, aiming to bring IT and business on the same platform.” IT Leader in Retail

“Promise delivered: Build, deploy and manage AI projects in one place, outstanding cleansing and data preparation features, and last but not least accelerate model building and evaluation using AutoML and a guided framework." - Management Leader in Government

Get a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms report here.

Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

