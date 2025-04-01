Dataiku Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced the company achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Dataiku as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI (GenAI) technologies. AWS Generative AI Competency partners have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in helping customers use generative AI to enable digital transformation, augment the customer experience, deliver hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamline workflows, or deliver actionable results.

The Dataiku Universal AI Platform, available in the AWS Marketplace, is designed for business and technical users to leverage generative AI to accelerate business outcomes using no-,low-or full-code capabilities. Using Dataiku’s LLM mesh, customers can access a broad selection of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies through Amazon Bedrock, including Amazon Nova — a new generation of foundation models (FMs) that have state-of-the-art intelligence across a wide range of tasks and industry-leading price performance. This helps customers quickly and confidently build GenAI applications and agents with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Additional technical details about leveraging Dataiku and Amazon Bedrock together for GenAI can be found in the blog “Operational Excellence With Dataiku and Amazon Bedrock.”

“Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency highlights our commitment to helping organizations harness the power of AI to drive true business transformation while providing joint AWS customers with the added confidence in the depth and breadth of our GenAI expertise,” said David Tharp, SVP of Partnerships at Dataiku. “Our partnership with AWS enables us to deliver robust and scalable solutions that combine dynamic generative AI capabilities with the flexibility and reliability of AWS services.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt GenAI. As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, Dataiku stands out for its ability to help organizations capitalize on the innovation and operational advantages of GenAI solutions, leveraging a strong history of collaboration with AWS across industries such as healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and financial services.

In addition to the Generative AI Competency, Dataiku received the AWS Machine Learning Software competency in 2022.

For more Dataiku customer stories, including those using AWS in their tech stack, visit: https://www.dataiku.com/stories/.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Aggressively agnostic, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With governance by design and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables the world’s largest companies to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

Dataiku has over 1,100 employees across 13 offices worldwide, serves over 700 enterprise customers, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

###





