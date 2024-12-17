Kahuna Workforce Solutions Receives Funding from Memorial Hermann Health System

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , the leading provider of skills and clinical competency management software, has announced that Texas-based Memorial Hermann Health System , a nonprofit health system committed to creating healthier communities in Greater Houston, has made a strategic investment in Kahuna.

This investment deepens the partnership between Kahuna and Memorial Hermann, empowering clinicians to more effectively address the diverse needs of patients both in the Greater Houston area and globally.

“It’s very gratifying when a visionary organization like Memorial Hermann puts their faith in your company in the form of a strategic investment,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna Workforce Solutions. “Our multifaceted relationship with Memorial Hermann is helping drive Kahuna forward to solidify our position as the leader in skills and competency management solutions for the frontline workforce.”

Kahuna’s digitized skills management platform helps leading health care institutions like Memorial Hermann move away from paper-based, manual clinical competency management processes. In doing so, Kahuna streamlines onboarding and orientation, reduces risks of documentation inconsistencies, and enables transparency and accessibility of competency data for frontline staff.

“Memorial Hermann has experienced firsthand the impact of Kahuna’s competency management platform, which has helped drive improvements in productivity, time efficiency and clinician engagement across our health system,” said Feby Abraham, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Memorial Hermann. “By partnering with Kahuna, we are investing in a platform that drives continuous innovation in health care, while evolving our approaches to onboarding, orientation, training, and retention for our most critical frontline employees.”

This investment, coupled with Kahuna’s $21 million Series B funding round led by Resolve Growth Partners in November 2023, strengthens Kahuna's mission to empower organizations in building resilient, future-ready workforces through operational skilling tools and initiatives designed for frontline workers.

About Memorial Hermann:

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 34,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest nonprofit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. For 117 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/ .