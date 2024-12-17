AutoScheduler.AI Named 2024 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces the company has been named a recipient of the 2024 Top Tech Startup Award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. The award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its new AutoPilot Central solution that aggregates multi-site AutoPilot data and using predictive analytics, enables supply chain top officers to at-a-glance rank the sites, quickly see which areas across the network are out-of-tolerance or at risk, and take corrective action to mitigate risk before chaos happens.

"Inside every distribution center, planners and administrative staff use all data available to manage shipping, receiving, dock schedules, inventory control, the release of work, and more," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "Distribution centers have complex tasks that need to be performed, and each has a variety of constraints, making it very challenging because of the many decisions that need to be made to optimize the warehouse and optimize labor and delivery to customers. We are thrilled that AutoScheduler.AI has been selected for this prestigious award."

"The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency, and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Most of this year's winners (49%) describe themselves as being in the artificial intelligence (AI) category, with AI-powered automation coming in at No. 2 (47% vs. last year's 46%). Winners range in revenue from $1 million to $20 million-plus, with startups beginning operation as early as 2007. Go to https://sdce.me/z1mltv4i to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

With AutoPilot and AutoPilot Central from AutoScheduler.AI, supply chain leaders reduce planning time by 97%, increase productivity per headcount by 16%, reduce inventory waste by 13%, and reduce intra-campus transportation costs by 31%.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data-driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.