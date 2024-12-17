Festi hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.

4Q 20245. February 2025Q4 2024 Results
AGM5. March 2025General Meeting
1Q 202529. April 2025Q1 2025 Results
2Q 202529. July 2025Q2 2025 Results
3Q 202528. October 2025Q3 2025 Results
4Q 20254. February 2026Q4 2025 Results
AGM4. March 2026General Meeting

The financial results will be published after market closing each day.  

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).