Festi hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.
|4Q 2024
|5. February 2025
|Q4 2024 Results
|AGM
|5. March 2025
|General Meeting
|1Q 2025
|29. April 2025
|Q1 2025 Results
|2Q 2025
|29. July 2025
|Q2 2025 Results
|3Q 2025
|28. October 2025
|Q3 2025 Results
|4Q 2025
|4. February 2026
|Q4 2025 Results
|AGM
|4. March 2026
|General Meeting
The financial results will be published after market closing each day.
For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).