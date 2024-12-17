Vow ASA: New share capital registered

Oslo, 17 December 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") on 10 December 2024 regarding the final results of the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"), each with a nominal value of NOK 0.0935, at a subscription price of NOK 1.50 per share (the "Rights Issue"). Further, reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by the Company on 9 December 2024 regarding the 9,910,929 new shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.0935, at a subscription price of NOK 1.50 per share (the "Underwriting Commission Shares") to be delivered to the underwriters pursuant to the subscription and underwriting agreement dated 27 September 2024 as settlement of their entitlement to commission under said agreement.

The share capital increases pertaining to the issuance of the Offer Shares and the Underwriting Commission Shares have today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret).

The Company's registered share capital following the share capital increases is NOK 27,247,626.571 divided into 291,418,466 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.0935.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).



