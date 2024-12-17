Auchan, DECATHLON, Leroy Merlin and Voltalia sign a partnership for the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has concluded a partnership with three major retailers: Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin. This collaboration involves the installation and operation of charging points for electric vehicles in over 350 parking lots in France, contributing to support their customers move towards a more sustainable mobility. These infrastructures will be installed and operated by Voltalia's electric mobility subsidiary, operating under the Yusco brand. The service will be marketed by Le Plein, a company created by Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin, whose strategy is focused on customer experience and accessibility.

In France, nearly two million electric vehicles (rechargeable hybrids or 100% batteries) are already on the road. The number of models available to the public is increasing rapidly, with models that will be sold from 2025 onwards for between €20,000 and €25,000 or leased for between €100 and €400 a month.

By 2030, seven million electric vehicles will need to be recharged on a regular basis, particularly in everyday locations such as retail parking lots1.

The average parking time for a typical customer of a French retailer is estimated at 56 minutes. During this time dedicated to shopping, it is possible to recharge for 80 kilometers at a slow charging station, and 400 kilometers at an ultra-fast station.

A potential 5,000 charge points installed by 2028 in France

The partnership covers more than 350 parking lots throughout France, representing a potential of around 5,000 charging points. The first phase of deployment will begin in 2025 and continue until the end of 2028. Ten pilot sites have already been deployed or are in the process of being deployed at Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin parking lots2.

Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin want to welcome all electric vehicle users with an offer that includes a mix of slow and ultra-fast recharging, depending on the site. In this way, the service adapts to users' needs, depending on their budget and the time they wish to spend in the stores.



“Le Plein”: Recharge your vehicle and save money!

To create a new, differentiating service for their customers, Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin have teamed up to create an electric vehicle recharging service3 for the general public, called “Le Plein”.

The aim of Le Plein is to offer electric vehicle users a simple service, in line with everyday habits, by providing a charging experience integrated into the purchasing process (“Charge to Store”). The charging stations deployed will be easily identifiable under Le Plein brand in the parking lots of partner retailers, and will offer up to three charging capacities to suit customers' schedules and budgets, making the service accessible and suitable for all.

What's more, by using the Le Plein application or RFID card, users will be able to benefit from an additional discount on the charging price with each refill, as well as loyalty advantages specific to each brand, which may evolve over time. For example, on the first sites deployed in a DECATHLON parking lot, customers earn points in their Decat'Club loyalty program with each refill. On Auchan sites, customers can benefit from two hours of slow charging credited to their Waaoh! wallet.

Yusco, electric vehicle charging operator created by Voltalia

Voltalia, a player in renewable energies, mainly from wind and solar power, has created Yusco, a Charge Point Operator4 that it installs, operates and invests in.

Voltalia is part of the drive to develop low-carbon mobility, while at the same time creating opportunities for its renewable energy production. The company already operates some 230 charging stations in Portugal via its subsidiary Helexia - which specializes in on-site low-carbon energy production (mainly solar roofs and parking lot shading systems) and energy efficiency solutions. With Yusco, Voltalia is then also strengthening its relationship with retail chains to offer integrated packages5 combining photovoltaics and charging. These solutions enable the development of virtuous self-consumption models.

As a charge point operator, Yusco is committed to develop and operate stations located as close as possible to everyday places of use, such as shopping centers and leisure sites, as well as in private parking lots, particularly company car parks. Eventually, Yusco will enable every user to access a charging station as close to his home as possible. Each station is tailored to the specific uses of its location, guaranteeing optimal service.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, stated: “With Yusco, we're helping to decarbonize the everyday lives of Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin customers”.

Pierre-Louis Fraudet, Director of Auchan Énergies, comments: “At Auchan, we want to make life easier for our customers. Le Plein brings a new, practical, fast and economical mobility service to customers who come to Auchan to do their shopping”.

Xavier Galice, Director of Real Estate and Development for DECATHLON France, explains: “By taking part in the creation of Le Plein, we are committed to serving our customers even better and reducing the carbon footprint of our activities by facilitating soft mobility”.

Maxime Leroy, Director of Real Estate and Development for Leroy Merlin France, states: “The deployment of electric vehicle charging stations in our parking lots is part of our drive to develop an ever more comprehensive range of services for local residents who visit our stores. It's a solution that will help optimize their customer experience”.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.



A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00



Seitosei Actifin

Relations Presse : Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11





1 https://www.ecologie.gouv.fr/politiques-publiques/developper-vehicules-electriques

2 DECATHLON Bois-Sénart, Leroy Merlin Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, Auchan Le Mans, Auchan Les Martres-de-Veyre, DECATHLON Mérignac, Auchan Plaisir, Leroy Merlin Saint-Jean-de-Védas, Leroy Merlin Saint-Priest-en-Jarez, DECATHLON Rennes-Chantepie, Auchan Roncq.

3 An eMSP: e-Mobility Service Provider

4 A CPO: Charge Point Operator

5 Voltalia and Helexia are already working with Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin, particularly in France, on corporate PPA and self-consumption projects.

Attachment