Doherty Fultz Immigration Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Lives Through Expert Canadian Immigration Service

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doherty Fultz Immigration, a leading Canadian immigration consultancy, is excited to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Since its founding in November 2014, DF Immigration has served over 10,000 clients across 194 countries, offering expert and compassionate guidance through the complexities of Canadian immigration.

With offices in Toronto and Ottawa, the firm handles all Canadian immigration matters, including family sponsorships, Express Entry, appeals, citizenship, humanitarian cases, spousal sponsorships, businesses hiring foreign workers, and U.S. relocations.

DF Immigration’s commitment to client success is deeply personal—every staff member has experienced the immigration process firsthand. The team collectively speaks eight languages, including English, Spanish, Afrikaans, Macedonian, Croatian, German, Serbian, and Bulgarian, ensuring clients feel understood and supported.

The firm, founded in 2014 by Cassandra Fultz, a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant, was inspired by her own immigration journey from the U.S. Experiencing its challenges firsthand, she pursued a career in immigration. With 15 years of experience, Cassandra has a success rate exceeding 95%, even for previously refused cases.

Cassandra has also contributed to the field as an educator, teaching immigration law for seven years. She developed one of Canada’s first Immigration Case Manager courses at Herzing College, equipping students with both practical skills and foundational legal knowledge.

“As an immigrant, I understand the fear and uncertainty that often accompany the process,” Cassandra shares. “I remember worrying about whether my application was correct, fearing separation from my husband, or even deportation. These experiences shaped our mission—to deliver expert guidance with compassion. Our goal is to leave clients feeling confident and reassured.”

Doherty Fultz Immigration has achieved remarkable milestones, including doubling in size during the COVID-19 pandemic and being featured by Global News, AM640 Toronto Radio, and Toronto Metropolitan University’s On the Record. Recently, the firm was nominated for the prestigious Top Choice Award in the Immigration Consulting Services category in Toronto.

About Doherty Fultz Immigration

Doherty Fultz Immigration is an immigration consultancy licensed by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants. DF Immigration specializes in Canadian immigration and citizenship services for individuals, families, and businesses worldwide. Founded in 2014, the firm combines empathy and expertise to assist with all immigration applications, including appeals, visas, permanent residence, citizenship, and humanitarian cases. For more information, visit dfimmigration.ca or contact info@dfimmigration.ca.