EfTEN Capital AS plans to disclose the financial results of EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025 as follows:

04/02/2025 Unaudited results for Q4 2024 and 12 months 2024

04/03/2025 Audited results for 2024

06/05/2025 Q1 interim results

05/08/2025 Q2 interim results

04/11/2025 Q3 interim results





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: Kristjan.Tamla@eften.ee