Landfill Gas Industry Assessment with Market Forecasts to 2030: Revenues to Reach US$ 2 Billion, Driven by the Increasing Use for Electricity Generation and Heat Production

The landfill gas market is expanding due to the need for renewable energy, technological advancements, and regulatory pressures. The global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions is driving demand for LFG capture as an alternative energy source. Technological innovations in gas capture and purification enhance the viability of LFG projects, while government incentives make it economically attractive. Together, these factors are supporting growth in the landfill gas market as waste-to-energy initiatives become an essential part of sustainable waste management.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Landfill Gas market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Application (Electricity Generation Application, Heating Application, Combined Heat & Power Application, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East); Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Landfill Gas - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Driving Adoption of Landfill Gas Recovery

Increasing Use of Landfill Gas for Electricity Generation and Heat Production

Growing Interest in Landfill Gas as a Sustainable Alternative to Fossil Fuels

Government Incentives and Subsidies for Landfill Gas-To-Energy Projects

Expansion of Landfill Gas Recovery Infrastructure in Waste Management Facilities

Advancements in Gas Purification Technologies Enhancing Efficiency of Landfill Gas Use

Increasing Applications of Landfill Gas in Industrial and Commercial Heating

Growth in Carbon Credit Markets Supporting Investment in Landfill Gas Projects

Rising Awareness of Environmental Impact of Methane Emissions from Landfills

Expansion of Landfill Gas Use in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

Increasing Utilization of Landfill Gas for Vehicle Fuel in Green Transportation

Technological Innovations Reducing Operational Costs in Landfill Gas Collection

