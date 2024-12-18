Sonar Systems Market Share is Projected to Grow At 3.10% CAGR and is Estimated at USD 8,348.24 Million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Statistics

The global sonar systems market size was USD 6,186.71 million in 2024, estimated at USD 6,341.34 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 8,348.24 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.10% from 2025 to 2034.

What are Sonar Systems?

As GPS is unproductive underwater and seizing quality imagery with a camera can be arduous, threatening conditions, sonar is a treasured technology for underwater chores. Sonar utilizes sound waves to map and locate objects. Sound waves are released, some reflecting objects and getting back to the emitter. By calculating the time, it takes for the sound to get back, the span of the object can be computed. A mobile sonar system comprises a display, transducer, transmitter, and receiver.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.10%.

The market for sonar systems is expanding due to growing applications in the defense and commercial sectors.

The sonar systems market analysis is primarily based on product, application, and region.

Based on product, the hull-mounted segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Sonar Systems Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Investment in Progressive Solar Technologies: The sonar systems market size is expanding due to nations' funding progressive sonar technologies to improve their anti-submarine warfare (ASW) potential, underwater inspection, and security for maritime frontiers. As geopolitical stress and worries over underwater assault escalate, nations are categorizing the remodeling of their naval fleets, igniting the demand for futuristic sonar systems that provide superior discernment ranges, enhanced resolution, and the capacity to function in intricate underwater ambiances.

Growing Underwater Surveillance: There is a growing focus on underwater surveillance to observe probable menaces with growing worries over maritime safety and the tactical significance of the underwater realm. They are important for discerning and tracing submarines, underwater mines, and other perils.

Trends and Opportunities

Monitoring of Marine Biodiversity: Sonar systems are being acquired for observing marine biodiversity and inspecting oceanographic alterations with an escalated global focus on ecological preservation and sustainable practices. Governments and NGOs are funding solar technology to examine the well-being of marine ecosystems and trace ecological variables involving contamination levels and the impact of climate change on aquatic life, which suggests that the sonar systems market demand is expanding.

Detection of Sunken Vessels: In the fallout of natural calamities such as tsunamis and hurricanes, sonar technologies are engaged to detect depressed vessels and wreckage, accelerating recovery endeavors.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings, which will boost the market growth in the future. Market contenders are also shouldering an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements such as inventive inaugurations and international alliances.

Major players operating in sonar systems market are:

General Dynamics Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GeoAcoustics Ltd.

Atlas Elektronik

Tritech International Limited.

Falmouth Scientific, Inc.

Aselsan A.S.

Regional Insights

North America: This region has garnered the largest market share due to its progressive technological potential and sizeable defense funding. The region's market growth is pushed by ongoing research and development in acoustic discernment technologies, tactical military refurbishment endeavors, and notable funding from government and private sector establishments.

Asia Pacific: Growing maritime security provocations, provincial arguments in the South China Sea, and speedy naval modernization endeavors are expected to drive the Asia Pacific sonar systems market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Sonar Systems Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Hull-Mounted

Stern Mounted

Sonobuoy

DDS

By Application Outlook

Defense

Commercial

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



