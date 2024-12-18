Unit holder meeting in Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder on 13 January 2025

Lysaker, 18 December 2024

Storebrand Asset Management AS hereby announces a unitholder meeting in Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder to be held on 13 January 2025.

Background and Purpose

Storebrand Asset Management proposes amendments to the Articles of Association for the Storebrand Indeks-Nye Markeder fund. The proposed changes will allow the fund to invest in companies with a weighting exceeding 10% of the benchmark index, ensuring that the fund can continue to reflect the characteristics of its benchmark index.

This adjustment has become necessary as one company within the fund's benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, represented 10% of the index as of October 30, 2024. The proposed amendment will align the fund’s investment restrictions with its goal of closely tracking the benchmark index.

Further details can be found in the enclosed information shared with Euronext Securities (VP Securities) and on their investor portal for Danish unit holders. Further details can also be found at www.storebrand.com.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

