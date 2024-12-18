Silo Pharma Initiates Pharmacokinetic and Tolerability Study for SP-26 Targeting Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia

Key preclinical milestone for novel, non-opioid extended-release pain therapeutic

SARASOTA, FL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced the initiation of a pharmacokinetic (PK) and tolerability study in partnership with its contract research organization (CRO), AmplifyBio. The study is designed to assess the pharmacokinetics of Silo’s dissolvable ketamine-based injectable implant, SP-26, in a minipig model. SP-26 is being developed as a self-administered, non-opioid therapeutic aimed at treating chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

The non-GLP study, set to span three weeks, will investigate the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) of extended-release ketamine hydrochloride implants. Two distinct polymer formulations will be tested at varying dose levels.

“So far this year we have conducted several studies of our SP-26 ketamine implants including analytical testing and small batch proof-of-concept extrusion trials, manufacturing and production evaluation, and sterilization and dissolution tests, with what we believe are encouraging results,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “The advancement of this program into animal studies is an important milestone achievement as we work to bring a safe and effective and to our knowledge, first-of-its-kind ketamine treatment for those living with chronic pain.”

“AmplifyBio is honored to support Silo Pharma in this critical safety milestone for SP-26. We understand and take seriously the trust put in us to execute the PK study efficiently and with excellence,” said Jerry Hacker, EVP, and Chief Commercial Officer for AmplifyBio.

About SP-26

SP-26 is a ketamine-based injectable dissolvable polymer implant for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. The subcutaneous implant is being designed to safely regulate dosage and time release of the pain-relieving treatment. If clinically successful, SP-26 could qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

