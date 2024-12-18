Holographic Display Market Set to reach USD 17.71 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.55% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Holographic Display Market Size was valued at USD 2.85 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 22.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Technological Advancements Fuel Growth in the Holographic Display Market Across Key Industries

The Holographic Display Market has gained significant momentum due to technological advancements and growing applications across industries like healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Japan and China are leading in developing and adopting holographic technology, supported by robust tech ecosystems. In the U.S., investments in medical imaging and augmented reality continue to drive growth, while France and Germany lead in advancing market expansion through government initiatives. Innovations, such as Princeton University and Meta’s miniature optical device and laser-based 3D projection, are enhancing display quality. In healthcare, startups like HoloCare are revolutionizing surgery planning with AI-powered holograms. The future looks promising, particularly in automotive safety and medical imaging, with Japan’s Society 5.0 and China’s tech growth fueling continued demand.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report

Holographic Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.55% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Industry Vertical (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Organizations, Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Entertainment and Media, Aerospace and Defense),

• By Technology (Electro-holographic, Touchable, Laser, Piston),

• By Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D),

• By Application (Camera, Digital Signage, Medical Imaging, CT & MRI, Smart TV, Laptops),

• By Component (Light Modulator, Scanners, Lens, Digital Micrometer, Monitor) Key Drivers • Retail and automotive sectors have increasingly resorted to holographic displays to render immersive experiences and interactivity.



• Advancements in medical imaging are driving adoption in healthcare; already more than half of the hospitals used them in 2023.

Market Dominance and Growth Trends in 3D, 4D Displays, and Key Components for Holographic Technology

By Dimension

In 2023, 3D display applications dominated the market, accounting for 76%, due to their widespread use in fields like advertising, entertainment, and medical imaging, where they offer enhanced depth and interactivity. The immersive, lifelike experiences provided by 3D technology make it ideal for applications requiring detailed visualization.

The 4D display segment, which includes time and motion, is expected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 25.81% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for more immersive experiences in virtual and augmented reality applications, where 4D displays offer greater interaction and engagement compared to 3D.

By Component

In 2023, lenses held the largest market share at 76%, as they are crucial for focusing light to create sharp, high-quality holographic images. Their compact size makes them essential in both large displays and consumer electronic devices, ensuring their widespread use in various applications.

Digital micrometers are expected to lead in growth, with a projected CAGR of 23.83% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by advancements in microfabrication and precision engineering, which improve holographic display resolution and quality. The integration of digital micrometers allows for more precise control over display output, enhancing high-resolution applications like medical imaging and other industries requiring high precision, thereby driving demand in the market.

Regional Market Dynamics: North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in Holographic Displays

In 2023, North America led the holographic display market with a 34% share, driven by a robust technological infrastructure, high adoption rates in sectors like healthcare and entertainment, and substantial investments in research and development. The region also benefits from the presence of prominent companies and research institutions, which further foster market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, with a CAGR of approximately 23.30%. This growth is supported by rapid technological advancements, strong government-backed innovation, and increased demand for advanced display technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India. National policies in these countries promote immersive technology adoption through incentives and significant investments in R&D.

Recent Development

August 22, 2024: VividQ secured an additional USD 7.5 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to over USD 30 million. This will support the company’s U.S. expansion and product development, aiming to lead the next generation of holographic displays for XR applications, with notable partnerships in gaming, automotive, and consumer electronics​

September 9, 2024: Qualcomm has partnered with Samsung and Google to develop mixed reality smart glasses, aiming to create seamless mobile-device interactivity. The collaboration is expected to enhance holographic display experiences, leveraging cloud technology and AI for next-generation immersive applications. This move reflects the growing convergence of holography with AR/VR technologies.

