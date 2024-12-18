Qlik Identifies Key Trends to Shape the AI Economy That Will Separate Leaders From Laggards

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today shared its outlook for the trends that will shape the future of AI and data-driven business in 2025. Drawing on its expertise and deep market analysis, Qlik identified three transformative themes for the year ahead: Authenticity, Applied Value, and Agents.

These trends were developed by Qlik’s market intelligence team, led by Dan Sommer, with input from Qlik’s Executive Advisory Board (EAB) – a select group of industry leaders from among Qlik’s customers. Insights from Qlik’s AI Council further reinforce the market impact of these themes and explore their broader implications. To dive deeper into these trends and their significance, Qlik will host a webinar on January 15, 2025. Learn more and register here.

Authenticity

In an era dominated by generative AI, businesses must address a growing crisis of authenticity. “It’s imperative that organizations seek trust building and verification of sources,” said Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, CEO & Founder of Humane Intelligence. “Authentic output – based on real data produced by real people with real perspectives, rather than artificially generated ones – will be at a premium in the very near future.” Tackling this issue will be critical for organizations aiming to maintain trust and relevance.

Applied Value

As AI adoption scales, the pressure to demonstrate clear ROI has intensified. “We have passed the initial excitement that came with the breakthrough of generative AI, and we are now in a space of figuring out its practical applications,” noted Kelly Forbes, Co-Founder and Executive Director of AI Asia Pacific Institute. “We are not yet using AI to its full potential, but through awareness, education, and careful stewardship, we will work toward that in the year ahead.” Organizations embedding AI within real-world contexts while balancing cost and value will lead in driving tangible business outcomes.

Agents

Autonomous agents are poised to transform workflows and operations. “It won’t happen next year, but by 2030, multi-agent architectures won't be revolutionary; it'll be ordinary,” explained Nina Schick, Author, Advisor, and Founder of Tamang Ventures. “Businesses, from Fortune 500 giants to two-person startups, will harness this intelligence at their fingertips.” To prepare, companies must focus on building robust data fabrics, interconnected systems, and strategic deployment of agentic technologies.

Dr. Michael Bronstein, DeepMind Professor of AI, University of Oxford, emphasized the critical role of human agency in shaping AI’s future. “AI is not some force of nature, but our creation, and we need to shape it for our benefit. It's not about machines replacing humans, but rather amplifying human potential and taking us to the next level,” he said, underlining the transformative opportunities AI presents when developed responsibly.

“As businesses grapple with the realities of AI integration, success will come to those who approach it as a strategic imperative, not a trend,” said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “Building smart, interoperable data ecosystems lays the groundwork for operational excellence while enabling businesses to uncover entirely new opportunities for growth and innovation. This is the tipping point for organizations ready to lead.”

These trends address the challenges and opportunities businesses face in a rapidly evolving AI landscape. On January 15, 2025, Qlik’s Dan Sommer will host a special webinar featuring its AI Council, offering an in-depth exploration of the 2025 trends: Authenticity, Applied Value, and Agents. Attendees will gain valuable insights and actionable strategies to navigate these transformative forces and reshape their industries.

