MedCerts and New Hope Training Programs Forge Partnership to Empower Students and Advance Diversity in the Healthcare Workforce

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts and New Hope Training Programs LLC are excited to announce an impactful partnership to make healthcare education more accessible, affordable and inclusive. Together, they aim to create opportunities for students, especially bilingual learners, to earn industry-recognized certifications that will open doors to meaningful careers. This initiative also addresses critical language barriers in healthcare.

Approximately 22% of U.S. residents speak a language other than English at home, and nearly 9% face challenges due to limited English proficiency. These factors can significantly impact access to quality healthcare and patient outcomes. The partnership will debut with the Surgical Technologist program, a comprehensive training initiative designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required for critical, in-demand roles within the healthcare field. This program combines the immersive, hands-on training expertise of New Hope Training Programs with the innovative and flexible online learning platform of MedCerts, offering students a unique hybrid approach to education.

“This educational opportunity is a game-changer for our community,” said Abigail Jones, Director of Nursing for New Hope Training Programs. “By teaming up with MedCerts, we’re breaking down barriers to education and giving so many individuals a way to access meaningful, sustainable careers.”

The collaboration reflects the shared mission at the heart of both organizations to address workforce shortages and promote diversity in healthcare. One of the core goals is to empower bilingual students to pursue certifications. These students will play a vital role in addressing language barriers, which often hinder patients from receiving effective care.

“When patients can communicate with their healthcare providers in their preferred language, it leads to better care, more trust and healthier communities,” said Robert Hiller, Director of Academic Partnerships at MedCerts. “We are thrilled to work with New Hope Training Programs to make a real difference in students’ lives and the communities they serve.”

This partnership marks a major step toward creating a healthcare workforce that reflects the diversity of the population it serves. The collaboration offers students the tools to achieve financial independence and thrive in meaningful, in-demand careers.

For more information on the partnership, the Surgical Technologist Program and how to enroll can be found here.

About New Hope Training Programs

New Hope Training Programs is dedicated to empowering individuals through high-quality, affordable healthcare education and training. Based in Fayetteville, GA, the organization equips students with the skills and certifications needed to excel in in-demand fields such as phlebotomy, medical assisting, and chronic care management. By cultivating a diverse and inclusive learning environment, New Hope Training Programs helps to bridge language gaps in healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Its mission is to inspire hope, transform lives, and strengthen communities by preparing the next generation of compassionate, skilled healthcare professionals.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.