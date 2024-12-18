Furfural Derivatives Market to Reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Demand in Bio-Based Industrial Applications | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “The Furfural Derivatives Market Size was valued at USD 13.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The furfural derivatives market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising demand for bio-based chemicals across pharmaceuticals, automotive, and chemicals industries. Derived from agricultural residues like corn cobs and rice husks, furfural derivatives, including furfuryl alcohol, furoic acid, and tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol, serve as eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives for resins, solvents, and specialty chemicals. Regulatory pressures in Europe and North America are driving a shift from petrochemical-based to bio-based products, while advancements by key players like International Furan Chemicals B.V., Lenzing AG, and Penn A Kem LLC are enhancing production efficiency and product portfolios. Collaborative efforts, such as Arcoy Biorefinery’s partnerships with agro-processors and Zibo Huaao Chemical’s R&D investments, are ensuring stable supply chains and innovative applications, particularly in the automotive and aerospace sectors, further strengthening the competitive landscape of this rapidly evolving market.





Key Companies:

Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furfural, Furoic Acid)

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC (2-Methylfuran, Furfurylamine, 5-Methylfurfural)

Beijing Lys Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol, Furoic Acid)

Central Romana Corporation, Ltd. (Furfural, Furfuraldehyde, Furfural Alcohol)

Furfural Español S.A. (Furfural, Furoic Acid, Methylfuran)

Gaoping Chemical Co., Ltd. (Furfural, Furfuryl Alcohol, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol)

Hebei Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol, Furoic Acid)

Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol, Methylfuran)

International Furan Chemicals B.V. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furoic Acid, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol)

Koei Chemical Co., Ltd. (2,5-Dimethylfuran, Furfuryl Alcohol, 5-Methylfurfural)

Lenzing AG (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furfural, Furoic Acid)

Linzi Organic Chemicals Inc. Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furfural, Furoic Acid)

Penn A Kem LLC (Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol, 2-Methylfuran, Furfural Alcohol)

Robinson Brothers Ltd. (Furfurylamine, 2-Methylfuran, Furfuraldehyde)

Shanxi Province Gaoping Chemical Co., Ltd. (Furfural, Furoic Acid, Furfuryl Alcohol)

Silvateam S.p.A. (Furfural, Furfuryl Alcohol, Furfural Acetone)

SolvChem, Inc. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furfural, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol)

TransFurans Chemicals bvba (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furfural, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol)

Xian Welldon Trading Co., Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, 2,5-Dimethylfuran, Furfural)

Zibo Huaao Chemical Co., Ltd. (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furoic Acid, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol)

Furfural Derivatives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Product Type (Furfuryl Alcohol, Furoic Acid, Furfural Acetone, Methylfuran, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA), Others)

•By Application (Solvents, Resins, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Agricultural Chemicals, Flavor and Fragrance, Fuel Additives, Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Textiles, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Preference for Bio-Based Chemicals Due to Environmental Concerns Drives Demand in the Furfural Derivatives Market

• Increasing Utilization of Furfural Derivatives in Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Propels Market Growth

What are the growth factors of the Furfural Derivatives market?

The adoption of furfural derivatives as flavor and fragrance agents in food products has significantly increased due to their natural origin and health benefits.

Enhanced use of bio-based plastics and resins to replace traditional petrochemical products drives market expansion.

Increased utilization of furfural derivatives in cosmetics for their antioxidant properties contributes to their demand.

Global Export-Import Analysis for Furfural Derivatives (2023)

Global trade dynamics in the furfural derivatives market highlight robust export activities from Europe and North America, driven by their advanced production capabilities. Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest importer due to its growing industrial base and high demand for bio-based solutions. Latin America showcases a favorable trade balance, capitalizing on its agricultural feedstock for furfural production. This data underscores the interconnected nature of the global furfural derivatives market and its dependency on regional strengths.

Which segment dominated the Furfural Derivatives Market?

In 2023, the Resins segment dominated the Furfural Derivatives Market, holding a market share of 40%. This segment’s growth is attributed to its extensive use in the production of durable materials for automotive, construction, and industrial applications. For instance, furfural-derived phenolic resins are increasingly utilized in making heat-resistant components in electronics and machinery. The growing push for sustainable alternatives in the resin industry further amplifies this demand.

What Are the Opportunities of Furfural Derivatives Market?

Furfural derivatives offer a sustainable alternative for producing biodegradable packaging materials, aligning with global initiatives to reduce plastic waste.

The use of furfural-based agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides and growth enhancers, is expected to rise as farmers adopt eco-friendly farming practices.

Governments worldwide are supporting bio-based fuel research, driving the demand for furfural-derived additives.

Emerging research into furfural-based biomaterials for tissue engineering and drug delivery systems presents untapped growth potential.

Recent Developments

April 2024: Viking Line advanced its fleet development by introducing a biofuel option for passengers on the Turku route, supporting its goal of a carbon-neutral future.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the Furfural Derivatives Market in 2023 with a 45% share, driven by abundant agricultural biomass in countries like China and India, major producers of raw materials such as corn cobs and bagasse. Strong industrial demand, particularly in China’s chemical and foundry sectors, along with rising environmental awareness and supportive policies, have positioned the region as a key supplier and consumer. Lower production costs and a robust industrial base have further attracted global manufacturers, solidifying Asia-Pacific’s market leadership.

The Furfural Derivatives Market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising demand for bio-based chemicals across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food processing. Increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations have propelled the adoption of furfural derivatives as sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Their versatile applications in resins, solvents, and flavoring agents, combined with advancements in production technologies, are further fueling market expansion. Additionally, growing investments in research and development, particularly for biomedical and packaging applications, are unlocking new opportunities. With increasing consumer awareness of eco-friendly solutions, furfural derivatives are poised to play a critical role in the transition to greener industrial practices.





