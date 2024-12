Saudia and flyadeal Rank Top Globally for On-Time Performance (OTP)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia Group has announced exceptional On-Time Performance (OTP) rankings for its subsidiaries Saudia and flyadeal, achieving impressive global results, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium, for November 2024.

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the new leader among global industry peers, ranking first in On-Time Performance with an impressive on-time arrival rate of 89.85 percent. This achievement comes after operating more than 16,300 flights and marks the third time, following its first-place rankings in June and July of 2024. This accomplishment reiterates the integration and efficiency of Saudia’s operations.

flyadeal, one of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, achieved a remarkable on-time performance (OTP) of 90.48 percent, securing the second position in the global low-cost airline category for the second consecutive month. Notably, flyadeal was ranked first in this category in September 2024.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “These outstanding results underscore the strategic importance of safe and timely operations, which significantly enhance customer confidence across our entire group. Saudia and flyadeal's commitment to operational excellence is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated front-line staff and the invaluable support from all Saudia Group business units.”

He added: “Saudia’s comprehensive transformation program, "Shine", has been instrumental in achieving this accomplishment. Through the program, we launch initiatives aimed at enhancing guest experience and operational efficiency, as well as improving various services and products.”

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium Chief Executive Officer, added: “It’s fantastic to see Saudia take the top spot as the most on-time global airline in November, paired with sister carrier flyadeal which secured an impressive second place in the LCC category. These achievements really demonstrate the exceptional operational success of the Saudia Group. Their ongoing dedication to excellence and ability to deliver outstanding results month after month is truly commendable. They continue to set high standards and reinforce their significant impact on the airline industry.”

Within the upcoming few years, Saudia will be receiving 130 new aircraft, which aligns with the plan to double its seating capacity, reach new global destinations, as well as its commitment to bring the world to the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. Saudia's current fleet consists of 144 aircraft connecting the Kingdom with over 100 global destinations. The national flag carrier offers exceptional air services, blending warm Saudi hospitality with diverse, multilingual in-flight entertainment to suit all guest preferences.

flyadeal has a fleet of 36 Airbus A320 family aircraft operating from three main bases in Saudi Arabia – Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam – to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. From early 2025, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on an international expansion drive.

Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aba2c6b8-6004-410f-af00-74c3f762e499