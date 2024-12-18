Allison Hensgen of GreenShe Remodeling and Boho Eco Boutique™: Building a Greener Planet

Garner, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenShe Remodeling is a woman-owned construction company based in North Carolina that specializes in interior design, landscape design, property management, and building solutions. Built on strong foundations of sustainability, design, and empowerment, GreenShe aims to create green designs that enhance the form, functionality, and environmental consciousness of any space and bring clients’ visions to life. Its sister company, Boho Eco Boutique™, offers curated collections of sustainable furniture and sustainable, bohemian-inspired clothing and accessories.

Founded by contractor, interior designer, and with a background in landscape architecture visionary Allison Hensgen, GreenShe Remodeling and Boho Eco Boutique embodies her spirit of innovation and eco-consciousness. Dedicated to sustainable practices and empowering individuals and businesses to embrace eco-construction, Allison strives for a world of green infrastructure.

While studying interior design and landscape architecture in college, Allison was introduced to green construction techniques, which led to her future in eco-friendly remodeling. Before GreenShe, however, she started her real estate career in 2015 and achieved impressive heights, including $1.7 million in sales in her first year. She and her husband, an acclaimed chef, then bought a food truck to fuel his dreams. Allison ran the numbers while her husband cooked for North Carolina, and quickly became a top-rated truck in the Research Triangle. All the while, she balanced her real estate career and a new foray into house flipping and project management roles in construction. Here, she gained valuable hands-on experience and productive insights into the industry’s wasteful practices.

Wanting to pursue a burgeoning idea of green construction, Allison took matters into her own hands after she was unable to find the right fit with existing opportunities. Fueled by a passion and necessity for sustainability, she established GreenShe Remodeling. The company offers a whole host of eco-friendly remodeling services—landscape consultation, real estate investment, interior and landscape design, property management, renovation services, and custom repurposed wood furniture and fixtures.

Additionally, GreenShe educates homeowners and contractors on green construction techniques. From teaching DIY eco-conscious practices to connecting clients with green builders in their localities, GreenShe aims to reduce the environmental impacts of remodeling and construction while cultivating a nationwide network of sustainable resources.

Its sister company, Boho Eco Boutique™, further reflects Allison’s commitment to sustainable living with style in mind. The brand offers eco-friendly clothing, furniture, and curated collections that are designed and produced with a commitment to conservation, sustainable materials, and thoughtful bohemian designs. From its sustainable indoor and outdoor decor collections to its Earth-Friendly women’s clothing and sustainable skirts collection, and holistic health sub-brands, Boho Eco Boutique has something for every eco-conscious consumer. Boho aims to grow the holistic health market with its eco-friendly brands, Daily Shroom, a line of all mushroom-based supplements and health products, and Herb Your Enthusiasm, another line of healthy remedies and supplements based on herbs.

Whether reflecting free-spirited identities through flowing silhouettes or sprucing up a home, each purchase is matched by conservationist practices like plastic waste collection and tree planting initiatives. Moreover, utilizing a business model that directly ships pieces from manufacturers to customers allows Boho Eco to practice a greener system of commerce.

Allison’s all-embracing motivation for sustainability stems from her natural-born connection to nature and her belief in healing the planet. As she says, “I want to put my passion, efforts, and time into something that’s worthy of them. It’s not about money, it’s just part of my nature to want to help the planet.”

With ambitious plans to expand the influence of eco-construction practices in 2025, Allison is actively seeking investors to scale her business, hire sustainability experts, and grow worldwide. This vision includes connecting clients with eco-conscious contractors all over the globe and addressing sustainability initiatives like providing clean water access to underserved regions. With innovation and a purpose, Allison Hensgen drives meaningful change through GreenShe Remodeling and Boho Eco Boutique.

