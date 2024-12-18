Scouting America Receives $30 million Grant from Lilly Endowment to Build Character in the Nation’s Young People

IRVING, TX, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America, the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, has been awarded a grant of $30 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help build the character of the nation’s young people.

Scouting America is being funded through Character Development Through Youth Programs, a Lilly Endowment initiative designed to help youth-serving organizations create, test, implement and sustain strategies that support character development in the young people they serve in chapters and affiliates throughout the nation. Scouting America, formerly Boy Scouts of America, is one of eight organizations being funded through the initiative.

Scouting America will leverage the Lilly Endowment grant to extend the reach of Scouting’s proven character and leadership development programs, ensuring even more youth benefit from its transformative impact. Funding will support efforts in the following strategic areas: enhancing digital delivery, strengthening program quality, creating innovative ways to engage youth, and bolstering support for frontline councils that deliver Scouting programs directly.

"We are grateful for Lilly Endowment’s investment in Scouting America. The support will be a catalyst to enable us to reach more youth with programs that empower them to build their character and live lives of purpose and impact,” said Scouting America’s President and Chief Scout Executive, Roger A. Krone. “The potential long-term impact of this grant is immeasurable, and the nation needs our programs now more than ever."

Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America), founded in 1910 and officially chartered by Congress in 1916, has positively impacted tens of millions of youths over the last 114 years. Many prominent figures—Presidents, CEOs, U.S. Senators, professional athletes, and civic leaders—attribute their success to the formative experiences gained through Scouting. By emphasizing leadership through service, Scouting inspires youth to make a difference in their communities. In 2023 alone, Scouts across the country contributed over 7.1 million volunteer service hours. This grant will empower Scouting America to continue fostering character, leadership, and service in the next generation.

“From the earliest days of its grantmaking, the Endowment has supported projects to encourage character development, especially among young people,” said Ted Maple, the Endowment’s vice president for education and youth programs. “We are heartened by the thoughtful and strategic approaches these youth-serving organizations are taking to support children and youth in developing character traits that will be important for them in their future roles as individuals, family members and citizens.”

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than one million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

About Lilly Endowment Inc

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although gifts of stock remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. The Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion.