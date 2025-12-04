Scouting America Releases Spanish-Language Edition of Scouts BSA Handbook

IRVING, TX, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America is pleased to announce the release of the Spanish-language edition of the Scouts BSA Handbook. This edition ensures that Spanish-speaking youth and families across the country can fully engage with the Scouting program and its values.

The Spanish-language handbook mirrors the content of the English edition, offering comprehensive guidance on rank advancement, outdoor skills, leadership development, and the Scout Oath and Law. It has been carefully translated to preserve the integrity of the program while making it accessible to a broader audience.

“The same principles that make Scouting great – community, family and service – are shared values in Spanish-speaking cultures in America,” says Eduardo Casas, Scouting America’s multicultural engagement director. “These Spanish-language manuals are a reflection of Scouting’s promise to every family.”

With clear, easy-to-understand instructions and illustrations, the handbooks are designed to help young Americans develop their leadership skills, build self-confidence and learn important life lessons. The release comes as Scouting America continues its mission to ensure that every young person has the chance to benefit from the character-building experiences Scouting provides.

The Spanish-language handbook is available for electronic download from Amazon or via print on demand from at the Scout Shop.

