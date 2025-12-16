Scouting America Hosts Cybersecurity Merit Badge Day at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

IRVING, TX, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, December 13, more than 400 Scouts from across Ohio and several other states gathered at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force (NMUSAF) for Cybersecurity Merit Badge Day, a one-day STEM event designed to introduce youth to today’s critical digital skills.

With an inspiring opening program nestled among the museum’s historic aviation treasures – featuring a Titan IVB rocket, a life-size Space Shuttle training mock-up, and an Air Force One aircraft used by eight U.S. presidents, Scouts rotated through seven hands-on stations covering topics from online safety and cyber threats to cryptography and system defense. Each station was led by cybersecurity professionals, including government, military, academic, and industry experts, with more than 70 volunteers contributing their knowledge and experience.

Hosted by the Tecumseh and Miami Valley Scouting America Councils, participants worked in teams guided by registered Scout leaders and had the opportunity to complete the Cybersecurity Merit Badge, receiving approvals from authorized merit badge counselors. Most instructional activities were led by the Ohio Cyber Reserve, a volunteer auxiliary of cyber specialists under the guidance of the Ohio Adjutant General.

“Scouting has always been about preparing young people for life,” said Roger Krone, president and chief scouting executive of Scouting America. “Today, that means more than mastering outdoor skills – it’s about understanding the digital world and its impact on our lives. The Cybersecurity Merit Badge gives Scouts the tools and ethical foundations to navigate and lead in a rapidly changing world shaped by technology.”

Miami University Center for Cyber Security served as the lead “Firewall” sponsor, providing financial support and highlighting its commitment to preparing students for careers in cybersecurity through hands-on learning, a dedicated cyber range, and real-world experiences such as the Cybersecurity Clinic and student-powered Security Operations Center.

Additional major “Access Control” sponsors included:

“Cybersecurity is a mission-critical skill for the future,” explained Scout leader Michael Dunn. “By engaging Scouts in hands-on activities and connecting them with professionals, we’re building awareness and inspiring the next generation of cyber defenders.”

For more information about Cybersecurity Merit Badge, visit https://www.scouting.org/merit-badges/cybersecurity/

