Scouting America Partners with America250 to Inspire the Next Generation of Civic Leaders

IRVING, TX, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America is proud to join forces with America250, the official U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, in a dynamic new partnership designed to inspire and empower young people as we commemorate 250 years of American history. Together, we will celebrate this milestone through meaningful service, leadership opportunities, and hands-on learning experiences.

This collaboration brings together Scouting America’s 115-year tradition of preparing youth for lives of purpose with America250’s mission to unite Americans around shared history and values. Throughout the year, Scouts and their families will explore our nation’s story, engage in impactful community projects, and reflect on the principles that have shaped our country.

“For more than a century, Scouting America has helped young people become leaders and responsible citizens,” said Roger Krone, President and CEO of Scouting America. “The values of Scouting—trustworthiness, loyalty, helpfulness, and reverence—are the same values that have guided our nation for 250 years. Together with America250, we will empower Scouts to honor our past and lead us into the future.”

“America250 is committed to creating opportunities for people of all ages to reflect on who we are as a nation and the values that have guided us.,” said Jennifer Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. “Partnering with Scouting America allows us to engage young people in meaningful ways — through service, learning and community — so they can see themselves in our shared story. We’re proud to work together to help inspire the next generation to carry forward the spirit and promise of our country.”

This partnership is more than a celebration - it’s an opportunity for Scouts to connect deeply with the ideals that built our nation and to help write the next chapter of its story. Through service and leadership, we will inspire a new generation to carry forward the promise of America.

About Scouting America

Scouting America is a premier youth development organization dedicated to preparing young people for lives of purpose and impact through character-building experiences, leadership training, and outdoor adventure. With programs that emphasize service to others, personal growth, and community engagement, Scouting America empowers youth to develop skills that last a lifetime. More than 130 million youth have been involved in Scouting America programs since its founding in 1910.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit www.scouting.org.

About America250

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

Learn more at www.America250.org.

