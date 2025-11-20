Scouts Across America Unite to Send Holiday Letters to Service Members

IRVING, TX, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America is proud to announce that over 25,000 handwritten letters and holidays cards were created by Cub Scouts from across the country for the 2025 Cub Scout Holiday Letters for the Military campaign, a nationwide initiative that united thousands of Scouts in a mission to send heartfelt holiday messages to deployed U.S. service members.

In partnership with Hawkeye and Michelle’s 10,000 for the Troops program, Boots for Troops, and Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge (HC4M), these letters will be delivered to military personnel stationed around the world, offering encouragement, gratitude, and festive cheer during the holiday season.

For deployed service members across the world, receiving a handwritten letter from a Scout back home is more than a seasonal gesture – it’s a powerful reminder of the values they protect and the communities that support them. These letters offer emotional connection, boost morale, and provide comfort during a time when many troops are far from their families and loved ones.

“We are incredibly proud of our Cub Scouts and their families for embracing this campaign with such enthusiasm,” said Roger Krone, president and chief scouting executive of Scouting America. “Each letter is a powerful reminder to our troops that they are remembered, appreciated, and supported by the youth of our nation.”

Scouting America hosted a special event where Cub Scouts from the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered to present the holiday letters to Hawkeye from 96.3 KSCS, a longtime supporter of military outreach through his “10,000 for the Troops” program, as well as a Distinguished Eagle Scout. “It was incredibly moving to see these young Scouts take time to write such thoughtful messages,” said Hawkeye. “These letters will mean the world to our troops, especially during the holidays. It’s a powerful reminder that they are never far from the hearts of those back home.”

HC4M and Boots for Troops will coordinate the distribution of the letters, ensuring they reach service members in time for the holidays.

“These letters are more than just words on paper – they’re expressions of love, hope, and unity,” said Laura Landerman-Garber, Founder of HC4M. “We’re honored to work with Scouting America and Boots for Troops to make this possible.”

“The impact of receiving a handwritten letter from a child back home is immeasurable,” added Jimmy Rogers, Founder of Boots for Troops. “It lifts spirits and reminds our troops that they’re never alone.”

Scouting America extends its deepest thanks to all participating Scouts, families, volunteers, and partners who made this campaign a resounding success.

