Scouting America Celebrates Scouting Sunday, Honoring Service, Faith, and Community

IRVING, TX, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 8, Scouting America celebrated Scouting Sunday, an annual tradition recognizing the contributions Scouts make to their faith communities and highlighting the organization’s longstanding commitment to character, leadership, and service.

Scouting Sunday provides an opportunity for Scouts of all ages to participate in worship services, offer acts of service to their congregations, and reflect on the foundational values of duty to God, country, and community.

“Scouting Sunday is a powerful reminder of the bond between Scouting and the faith-based organizations that help shape young people into leaders of character,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. “For more than a century, houses of worship have been essential partners in delivering the Scouting program. On Scouting Sunday, we celebrate that partnership and the young people who live out the Scout Oath and Scout Law every day.”

Across the country, churches, synagogues, temples, and other religious organizations welcomed Scouts to participate in services by presenting colors, leading prayers, offering greetings, or assisting with service projects. Many congregations also use the occasion to recognize Scouts who have earned religious emblems, demonstrating a deepened understanding of faith and personal growth.

Scouting America’s commitment to supporting faith traditions remains a cornerstone of its mission. The organization has served millions of youth across diverse backgrounds, working in partnership with thousands of chartered organizations to help shape the next generation of leaders.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently nearly a million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

