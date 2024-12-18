FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation in the 27th Annual ICR Conference

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the 27th Annual ICR Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with management should contact their ICR representative.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay for 90 days. It can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the FAT Brands Investor Relations website at https://ir.fatbrands.com/ .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

