Seegnal Signs Agreement to Install the "Virtual Pharmacist" in a Network of 20 Hospitals in Poland

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal eHealth Ltd (“Seegnal” or the “Company”), an Israeli digital health provider, today announced that its Polish distributor recently signed a binding agreement with a network of Private Hospital in Poland to implement Seegnal's "Virtual Pharmacist" system across the network of 20 hospitals. The system will be installed in all the network's hospitals following the completion of a pilot program in one of the hospitals, which is expected to commence Q1 of 2025.

Eyal Schneid Seegnal's CEO commented : "This agreement in the Polish market is a milestone for Seegnal. It will be the first installation of ‘Virtual pharmacist’ clinical support system in a major European country; Poland has over 890 public hospitals with over 165,000 beds. I believe that this agreement will generate significant revenues in the next years for Seegnal, opening a huge potential in this chain and following in all of Poland's public and private sectors."

Seegnal’s system has demonstrated success in healthcare organisations worldwide, including Israel’s Maccabi and Leumit Health Services, hospitals in Abu Dhabi, and recently in Poland, Leumit Health Services conducted a study integrating Seegnal's platform with pharmacogenetics (customising medications based on patients’ DNA). This research showed significant benefits, including reduced hospitalisations and enhanced therapeutic decisions, improving patient outcomes.

Seegnal continues to be a global pioneer in personalized medication management, driving safer and more effective healthcare practices.

Seegnal, originally established within Teva (TEVA); the largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer in the process of raising capital prior to an expected listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV).

Seegnal E-Health Ltd. is an Israeli Software company providing a Seegnal clinical patented patient-tailored clinical decision support system (CDSS) in a software as a service (“SAAS”) model. Seegnal is designed specifically for the point of care using a single screen – one glance method to view and resolve any potential risk to the patient. The patented screen and workflow allow doctors to prescribe safe and personally tailored prescriptions in seconds. The system has been proven to reduce alert load by 94%, holds a 98% alert accuracy, and has unique precision medication capabilities utilizing pharmacogenomics. Seegnal exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, hundreds of unique patient-specific data points like genetics, food, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking vital signs, liver functions, and more and weights the medication prescribed in real-time against all those clinical factors and is revolutionary in that it allows patient-specific (up to DNA level) tailored medicine therapy.

