YourUpdate TV Speaks with Gayle King and Adam Glassman About Oprah’s Favorite Things

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024
This holiday season, the real gift-giving MVP is here: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024—a meticulously curated guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50.
What’s even better? Oprah Daily Editor-at-Large Gayle King and Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman teamed up on a nationwide media tour sharing highlights from Oprah Daily’s 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things list, with the majority of the 116 gifts selected from small businesses and women-, LGBTQ-, Latinx-, and Black-owned businesses around the country.
For the tenth year in a row, Amazon and Oprah have partnered to curate a selection of items available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app. These businesses currently have an Amazon store front or are adding a new distribution channel because of Amazon’s partnership with Oprah’s Favorite Things. More than 60% of sales in Amazon's store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses.
Small businesses from the 2024 list include:
- Beatriz Ball New Orleans Rio Resin Salad Servers
- Be Rooted Fancy Footwork and Meet Me Uptown Puzzles
- DungeonForward “The YARD” HBCU Collection
- Fancii Mini Taylor LED Compact Mirror
- French Broad Chocolates Classic Hot Chocolate Collection
- Gently Soap Live Gently Gift Set
- Herb & Root Petal & Puff Dusting Set
- Kandi Koated Makeup Brush Set
- Litflask
- Marmalade Grove Marmalade Gift Set
- McEvoy Ranch ODE Olive Oil Beauty Whipped Body Butter
- Melanie Marie Initial Rings
- Mr. P’s Pantry Speakeasy Bourbon Maple Syrup
- Oprah’s “The Life You Want” 100 Questions Everyone Should Ask Conversation Cards
- Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Becoming Unstuck Journal
- Paintable Pictures Paint Your Photo Portraits Edition
- Peppers Spotlight Readers
- Phaidon Our World Children’s Book Series
- Popsmith The Popper
- PurseN LITTMINI Lighted Mirror Case
- Santa Barbara Design Studio Mashed Potato Book Box
- Sneex The Icon
- WanderFull Vegan Leather HydroBag with Two Straps
- WS Game Company Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Games
For more information, visit Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah and oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2024
